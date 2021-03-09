Levante vs Valencia Preview

Levante vs Valencia Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia Date: 12th March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Levante welcome their city rivals Valencia to the Estadi Ciutat de València this Friday as both teams will battle it out at the second Derbi Valenciano of the season.

The home team who are currently occupying 11th place head into this tie two points ahead of their city rivals who occupy 12th place. This game allows them to pull further clear of Valencia and move closer to Real Betis who are running away with the last European spot available on the table.

However, with just one win from their last eight games (D4, L3), ‘Paco’ López’s side are not in particularly good form heading into this tie. Their shock win against Atletico Madrid looked like it was going to resurrect a floundering season, but the hosts have not kicked on since then.

They will hope that the derby energy will result in an improved performance and result.

Valencia meanwhile are coming into this game off the back of a 2-1 win over Villareal in their last outing. With 30 points on the board, they have the chance to overtake their hosts with a win in this game.

However, their away form does not inspire any confidence for Unai Emery whose side are without a win in their last five games away from home in all competitions. The visitors have taken just one point from the last 15 available away from home and have conceded 12 times while scoring just two goals in that period.

Valencia holds a superior head-to-head record in meetings between both sides as they have won 16 times in their 30 competitive meetings since 1999. In that same period, Levante have won just five times with their last win coming in 2016.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Atlético de Madrid 19:00 Athletic Bilbao Levante 21:00 Valencia Deportivo Alavés 14:00 Cádiz Real Madrid 16:15 Elche Osasuna 18:30 Real Valladolid Getafe 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Celta Vigo 14:00 Athletic Bilbao Granada 16:15 Real Sociedad Eibar 18:30 Villarreal Sevilla 21:00 Real Betis Barcelona 21:00 Huesca Sevilla 19:00 Elche Real Betis 21:00 Levante Athletic Bilbao 14:00 Eibar Celta Vigo 16:15 Real Madrid Huesca 18:30 Osasuna Real Valladolid 21:00 Sevilla

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 25 18 5 2 48 17 +31 59 2 Barcelona 26 17 5 4 57 22 +35 56 3 Real Madrid 26 16 6 4 44 21 +23 54 4 Sevilla 25 15 3 7 35 20 +15 48 5 Real Sociedad 26 12 9 5 43 21 +22 45 6 Real Betis 26 13 3 10 36 40 -4 42 7 Villarreal 26 8 13 5 34 29 +5 37 8 Athletic Bilbao 25 9 6 10 36 29 +7 33 9 Celta Vigo 26 8 9 9 34 40 -6 33 10 Granada 26 9 6 11 32 44 -12 33 11 Levante 26 7 11 8 35 35 +0 32 12 Valencia 26 7 9 10 32 36 -4 30 13 Osasuna 26 7 7 12 23 35 -12 28 14 Cádiz 26 7 7 12 22 41 -19 28 15 Getafe 26 7 6 13 21 32 -11 27 16 Real Valladolid 26 5 10 11 25 37 -12 25 17 Elche 25 5 9 11 23 37 -14 24 18 Eibar 26 4 10 12 20 29 -9 22 19 Deportivo Alavés 26 5 7 14 22 42 -20 22 20 Huesca 26 3 11 12 25 40 -15 20

Spanish Primera Results