Fulham vs Manchester City Preview

Fulham vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 13th March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their impressive win against Liverpool last Sunday, Fulham will look to continue their survival bid when they welcome Manchester City to Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The hosts went level of points with Brighton with their one-nil win over Liverpool in their last outing and are hoping to make it another memorable performance against a big team when City comes visiting.

Scott Parker’s side have been steadily improving since the turn of the year and look the most likely among the current crop of relegation-threatened teams to beat the drop by the end of the season.

They head into this tie with one loss from their last seven league games are in eighth-place in the form guide for the last five league games. Their form has directly resulted from their defencive resilience as they have kept five clean sheets from their last seven games conceding just two goals in that period.

They remain a good team and are heading into this tie full of confidence with a belief that they could snatch a result and perhaps crawl out of the relegation zone.

Manchester City meanwhile were back to winning ways in midweek after suffering a shock two-nil loss at the derby on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s men dispatched Southampton on the night, scoring five goals that saw Kevin De Bruyne shake off the poor performance of the derby to star in the mauling of the Saints.

They head into this tie 14 points ahead of the rest and will hope to extend that distance when they travel to London. However, they will be careful of plucky Fulham who have shown their quality with a series of impressive results over the last few weeks.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

Latest Premier League Results