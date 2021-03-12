Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 14th March 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal host city rivals Tottenham in the North-London derby this Sunday as the Gunners look to reduce the widening gap between them and the top-six.

Mikel Arteta’s men are currently occupying 10th place after 27 games and are eight points behind Everton who occupying sixth place. They entertain their visitors trailing them by seven points and in the midst of a poorer run of form.

The Gunners are 10th on the form table over the last five league games, having won two of their last five (D1, L2), scoring eight times and conceding six.

However, they welcome Spurs off the back of an impressive Europa League showing against Olympiacos which they won three-one. Overall, they are unbeaten in four competitive matches, winning three times in that period and scoring three goals in each win.

Mikel Arteta is certainly pleased with those results however he will hope his team can cut out the defencive lapses in concentration that has plagued them in recent matches.

The Gunners have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine matches in all competitions, conceding eleven goals in that period. With the trio of Gareth Bale, Kane and Son on form, the hosts could be exploited if they fail to organise at the back.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham have turned around a dismal January and February in which they lost six times in eight games and are heading into this tie with five consecutive wins from the last five games in all competitions.

They have also become hard to score against as they have kept four clean sheets from their last five games, conceding just once in that period.

They will hope to pick up all three points against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and stretch the unbeaten run against their North London neighbours to six games.

