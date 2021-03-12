Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 15th March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After an impressive Champions league showing in Budapest last Wednesday, Premier League defending champions Liverpool are back in the league, looking to arrest a poor run of form that has seen their title defence slip through their hands. Their opponent this time is Wolverhampton, who they face at the Molineux on Monday night in what is their 29th game of the PL season. The hosts are sitting in 12th place after playing 28 games, eight points behind their rivals who were 37 points ahead of them at this stage last season. They have the opportunity to cut the distance between them to five points, but they have not been performing so well in recent times. They head into this tie without a win in three games and could only draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in their last outing. They will however be confident against the hapless champions who have picked up just one PL win from their last seven games. The Reds have been woeful in the league recently and were at the end of an embarrassing one-nil win against Fulham last week. They did pick up and an impressive win over in-form German side RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week and they will be looking to build on that when they entertain Wolves. With the title a distant goal, Jurgen Klopp’s men are now targeting a top-four finish and will hope that they can resurrect their season beginning on Monday at Molineux. Historically, they have found Wolves a favourable opponent, winning all five of their last league meetings between their Monday opponents. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
