Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 15th March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After an impressive Champions league showing in Budapest last Wednesday, Premier League defending champions Liverpool are back in the league, looking to arrest a poor run of form that has seen their title defence slip through their hands.

Their opponent this time is Wolverhampton, who they face at the Molineux on Monday night in what is their 29th game of the PL season.

The hosts are sitting in 12th place after playing 28 games, eight points behind their rivals who were 37 points ahead of them at this stage last season. They have the opportunity to cut the distance between them to five points, but they have not been performing so well in recent times.

They head into this tie without a win in three games and could only draw 0-0 with Aston Villa in their last outing. They will however be confident against the hapless champions who have picked up just one PL win from their last seven games.

The Reds have been woeful in the league recently and were at the end of an embarrassing one-nil win against Fulham last week.

They did pick up and an impressive win over in-form German side RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week and they will be looking to build on that when they entertain Wolves.

With the title a distant goal, Jurgen Klopp’s men are now targeting a top-four finish and will hope that they can resurrect their season beginning on Monday at Molineux.

Historically, they have found Wolves a favourable opponent, winning all five of their last league meetings between their Monday opponents.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Crystal Palace 16:00 West Bromwich Albion Everton 18:30 Burnley Fulham 21:00 Manchester City Southampton 13:00 Brighton & Hov… Leicester City 15:00 Sheffield United Arsenal 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United 20:15 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 21:00 Liverpool Fulham 21:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 01:00 Southampton Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 16:00 Arsenal Aston Villa 20:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 29 21 5 3 61 21 +40 68 2 Manchester United 28 15 9 4 55 32 +23 54 3 Leicester City 28 16 5 7 48 32 +16 53 4 Chelsea 29 14 9 6 44 25 +19 51 5 West Ham United 27 14 6 7 42 31 +11 48 6 Everton 27 14 4 9 39 35 +4 46 7 Tottenham Hotspur 27 13 6 8 46 28 +18 45 8 Liverpool 28 12 7 9 47 36 +11 43 9 Aston Villa 27 12 5 10 39 28 +11 41 10 Arsenal 27 11 5 11 35 28 +7 38 11 Leeds United 28 11 3 14 43 46 -3 36 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 9 8 11 28 37 -9 35 13 Crystal Palace 28 9 7 12 30 47 -17 34 14 Southampton 28 9 6 13 35 49 -14 33 15 Burnley 28 7 9 12 20 36 -16 30 16 Newcastle United 28 7 7 14 28 45 -17 28 17 Brighton & Hov… 27 5 11 11 27 35 -8 26 18 Fulham 28 5 11 12 22 33 -11 26 19 West Bromwich Albion 28 3 9 16 20 56 -36 18 20 Sheffield United 28 4 2 22 16 45 -29 14

Latest Premier League Results