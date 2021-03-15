Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach Preview

After brushing Fulham away last Saturday, Manchester City will turn their attention to the Champions League when they travel to Budapest to take on German side Borussia Monchengladbach for the second leg of their Champions League knock-out tie on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s men are looking to book a place in the quarter-finals and already have a foot in the next round after their impressive two-nil win in the first leg.

They head into this tie in impressive form, having won all but one of their last 24 games in all competitions. The Cityzens are tearing teams apart and have been installed as one of the favourites for this competition, despite their shoddy history in the competition.

Should they qualify, this will be their fourth consecutive appearance in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-final. They have gone 616 minutes of UCL play without conceding and can leapfrog Juventus (690 minutes) as the team with the second-longest run without conceding in UCL history (qualification excluded) if they keep another clean sheet here.

After endearing themselves to many neutrals in the group stage with their entertaining brand of football, Gladbach’s form has gone south and they are currently enduring their worst form since 1989.

Marco Rose’s men have lost six of their last six matches and have failed to win any in their last eight. Such has been their poor form that they have dropped to 10th place in the league, effectively ending their top-four push.

They still have a lot to play for though and could still progress in this tie. However their record against City doesn’t inspire confidence as they have won only once in seven meetings against their counterparts.