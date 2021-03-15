Real Madrid vs Atalanta Preview

Real Madrid welcome Atalanta to the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium this Tuesday looking to press home their first-leg advantage and qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

The Spanish giants came back with a one-nil victory in the first leg that was played at Bergamo and they will be looking to make that precious away goal count when the Italians come to Spain.

They remain well-placed to progress to the next round and are heading into this tie on a run of eight games without defeat in all competitions.

In that period, the 13 times Champions League winners won six times and kept four clean sheets, conceding four times in the process. However, they have drawn two times in their last three games and have failed to keep a clean sheet in that period.

That form will be a worry for Zinedine Zidane whose side have failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after winning three in a row between 2015 to 2018.

Meanwhile, Atalanta will be looking to bounce back here after their loss in Bergamo. The visitors were a match for Madrid despite playing the majority of the game with ten men. With the tie far from over, they will certainly feel hard done by the nature of the loss and will hope to mount a surprise when they travel to Spain.

They head into this tie with two losses from their last ten games in all competitions, with those losses coming against top teams—Real Madrid and Inter Milan. However, they have lost only once away from home in 14 games with eight clean sheets in that period.

They scored 23 times in that period, failing to score in just three of those games. They have not conceded more than one goal away from home since after a 2-2 draw with Bologna in December. With their away record and their defencive showing, they will fancy their chances against Madrid.