Bayern Munich vs Lazio Preview

After a 4-1 win in Rome in the first leg, Bayern Munich will welcome Lazio to the Allianz Arena this Wednesday as they look to complete the job in the second leg of their UCL tie.

The Bavarians ruthlessly dispatched their sorry Italian counterparts in their meeting last month and are already a shoo-in into the next round. Such a commanding lead means that they are hoping to tidy the job with minimum fuss and judging by their form in this competition, no one can deny them that.

The hosts were top scorers in last season’s UCL with 43 goals while this season they remain the top scorers with 22 goals across seven matches. As a coach, Hansi Flick is unbeaten in the Champions League, overseeing 14 wins and one draw.

Since his appointment in 2020, Bayern have scored 52 goals and conceded just ten in the UCL. Despite his side’s recent worrying form at home where they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last seven games, their attacking prowess has made up for that deficiency as they have scored 3+ goals in six of their last ten competitive home games.

Lazio meanwhile have a big mountain to climb in this tie. The Italians will obviously be playing to save face and avoid an embarrassment when they meet Bayern in the second leg.

Their Friday win over Crotone in the league put a halt to a three-game losing run for Simone Inzaghi’s side. His side however enter this tie on a three-game losing run away from home.

In Europe, the visitors drew all three of their away matches during this season’s UCL group stage however they have not kept a clean sheet in their last 18 games in this competition making the task at hand more improbable.