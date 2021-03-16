Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid renew their rivalry in the Champions League this Wednesday with the Spanish side travelling to Stamford Bridge looking to overturn a first-leg deficit and advance to the next stage ahead of their London counterparts.

Chelsea head into this tie protecting a precious away goal they got through a wonderful Olivier Giroud goal in the first leg.

The Blues are unbeaten in the 12 games they have played under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel and the German will be looking to make it 13 games unbeaten and so become the first Chelsea manager to do so.

His side looks primed to achieve that judging by their current form that has seen them keep seven clean sheets in eight of their last competitive games while conceding just 2.00 shots on target per game across the 12 games they have played under Tuchel.

Atletico Madrid meanwhile are hoping to make-up for a poor first leg in Spain that saw them fail to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes of football action.

They head into this tie unbeaten since their loss to Chelsea last month, but have suffered two frustrating draws in that period.

They remain a decent side on their day and should fancy their chances against any side in this competition. However, only an outright win can give them any chance of progressing to the next round with Chelsea already holding an away-goal advantage in the tie.

The Rojiblancos have met the Blues on eight occasions in the past with 3 wins in that period to show for it.