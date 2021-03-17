AC Milan vs Manchester United Preview

AC Milan will welcome Manchester United to the San Siro this Thursday as both teams look to settle scores in the second-leg of their UEFA Europa League knock out stage.

After picking up a vital away goal at Old Trafford last week, AC Milan head into this tie with a slender advantage. They will feel that the match at Old Trafford was a missed opportunity after they dominated for much of the game without getting a win. They will hope to put up a repeat performance here, but with a better result.

However, their form in recent games doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. They head into this tie on the back of a one-nil loss to Napoli over the weekend. Meanwhile, overall, they have taken just two wins from their last nine games (D4, L3).

A goalless draw will be enough to see them through to the next round, but the San Siro side have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games. At home they are without a win in four games (D2, L2), making this fixture more complex and their chances of winning slimmer.

Manchester United were lucky to come away with a draw in the first leg against their hosts. The Red Devils were clearly the lesser of the two teams in the first leg and will look to put in a better shift when they meet at the San Siro.

Since losing to RB Leipzig in early December—a match that saw them crash out of the Champions League—the visitors have not lost an away game. In that period, they have played twelve times away from home, winning six of those (D6) while keeping eight clean sheets.

In fact, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side have not conceded a goal in their last four travels despite facing Chelsea and Manchester City in that period. They head into this fixture with confidence knowing that their away form in solid however they will need to score at least one time as Milan hold an away goal advantage.