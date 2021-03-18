Fulham vs Leeds United Preview

Fulham vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 19th March 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fulham welcome fellow promoted team Leeds to Craven Cottage on Friday night as both sides continue to fight for another season in the top-flight.

Fulham undoubtedly come into this match in better form having won two of their last five matches drawing one and losing two, with those losses coming against top sides.

Scott Parker’s side have become a tough side to beat recently with City the only side to have scored more than one goal against them in their last six games in the League.

A win against Leeds will move them temporarily out of the red zone.

Leeds sit comfortably in 12th position in the table after 28 matches and are almost guaranteed another round of top tier football next year. They are ten points adrift of the Europa League play-off spot and could still launch a late bid for a place in Europe with 30 points still up for grabs before the season ends.

The visitors have lost three of their last five games drawing one and winning just one in that period. Away from home, they are on a three-game losing run and have failed to score in their last two away matches.

However, they will fancy their chances against Fulham who are struggling to stay up this season.

Fulham will be without captain Tom Cairney and Mitrovic who both miss out through injury while Rodrigo and Patrick Bamford are injury doubts for Marcelo Bielsa.

