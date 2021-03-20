Leicester City vs Manchester United Preview

Leicester City vs Manchester United Competition – FA Cup Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 21st March 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

Manchester City will travel to the King Power Stadium to play Leicester City in their FA Cup quarter-final tie this Sunday.

The Foxes are out to book a place in the FA Cup semi-final for the first time since the 1973/74 season when they missed out after losing 3-1 on aggregate to Liverpool.

Having crashed out of the Europa League and the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup offers them their easiest chance of silverware this season as Brendan Rogers is looking to reshape the trophy cabinet at the King Power.

They head into this tie in patchy form having won two times in their last five games (D1, L2). However, they have won two in a row while their injury list has gradually eased up.

They will certainly fancy their chances against United and will be looking to put in a big performance and boost the chances of their first piece of silverware since 2016.

Manchester United meanwhile head into this tie fresh from an impressive win over AC Milan that guaranteed them a place in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final. They qualified for this round after they beat West Ham United in extra time last month.

Since that win, they have remained unbeaten in all competitions and have won five times out of ten games. In that period, they kept seven clean sheets and conceded just three goals.

The Red Devils are on current form one of the hardest teams to play in the division and they will be facing their hosts with lots of confidence. Their head-to-head record with the Foxes also serves as a source of encouragement as they are unbeaten in all five of their last 5 meetings against Leicester City, winning four and drawing just once in that period.