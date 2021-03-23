Turkey vs Netherlands Preview

Turkey vs Netherlands Competition – World Cup Qualifiying 2022 Stadium: Atatürk Olimpiyat Date: 24th March 2021 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The Netherlands will kick off their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign this Tuesday as they travel to Istanbul to face Turkey in the first round of Group G.

In a group that has Latvia, Norway, Montenegro and Gibraltar as other opponents, Turkey is considered second-favourite to advance to the World Cup group stages.

Despite a few poor performances recently where they won just one of their last eight games, Senol Gunes’ men still remain a formidable side able to cause any team problems.

Gunes has lost just three of the 20 games he has managed as Turkey manager and he will be looking to kick-start his World Cup qualifying campaign with a statement win against the Netherlands who are still trying to find their footing under De Boer.

The Dutchman remains unbeaten in the five games he has overseen as Netherlands manager after Ronald Koeman left to manage Barcelona. However, he will know that a tricky tie to the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadium awaits him as he bids to lead his team to Qatar next year.

With a star-studded team full of important club players, The Oranje have been tipped as favourites for this tie and will be looking to make that billing true when they travel to Istanbul.

The last five meetings between both teams have seen the Netherlands win on three occasions, while Turkey’s solitary win in that period came in a 3-0 win in the last meeting between both sides.