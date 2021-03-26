Czech Republic vs Belgium Preview

After their impressive 6-2 win over Estonia on Wednesday, the road to Qatar continues for Czech Republic this Friday as they welcome Belgium to the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

The 2018 World Cup finalists are alongside Belgium as favourites to qualify from group E. They already top the group after the first game as they hold a superior goal-difference after scoring six in their opening game.

They head into this game on a three-game-winning run and will be looking to stretch that to four games when they entertain the world’s number one ranked team.

Roberto Martinez’s men travel to Prague number one in FIFA rankings and on a run of five consecutive wins.

They kicked-off their World Cup qualifying campaign with an impressive 3-1 comeback win over Wales in their last outing and are looking to set an early pace when they face fellow group favorites Czech Republic.

Their form heading in to this game puts them as favorites against their hosts as they have won 17 out of the 19 games they have played since the start of 2019. They will certainly fancy their chances against Luka Modric and co, but will have to become tighter at the back if they are to take anything from this game.

The Red Devils have kept one clean sheet in eight games which should give Czech Republic some hope especially because they are playing at home.

Both teams have met seven times since 1999 and share three wins apiece from those seven games.