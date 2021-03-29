Wales vs Czech Republic Preview

Wales will continue their quest for a place in next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar when they host the Czech Republic this Tuesday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The hosts lost their opening qualifying game to Belgium and are currently sitting 4th place in the group standings. They head into this game off the back of a one-nil friendly win over Mexico and they will be looking to make it two wins from two when they host the Czechs.

Gareth Bale and co. are however very impressive at home in recent times having not lost at home since November 2018. Since that time, they have won nine out of the eleven games they have played (D2), scoring 14 times and keeping eight clean sheets.

Such form will make Ryan Giggs’ men confident heading into this tie. However, they face a Czech Republic team who top the group ahead of Belgium.

Jaroslav Šilhavý’s side opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a win over 6-2 over Estonia, followed by a 1-1 draw with Belgium in their second game.

They head into this tie unbeaten in four games (W3, D1) and are looking like the team most likely to finish second behind Belgium in Group E. They might as well finish in first place as their form suggests.

Three meetings between both teams has featured two draws and a solitary win for the Czech Republic in November 2006.