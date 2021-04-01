Levante vs Huesca Preview

Levante vs Huesca Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia Date: 2nd April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a two-week hiatus, La Liga action returns this Friday as bottom-placed Huesca travel to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia this Friday to take on Levante who are looking to finish in the top half of the table.

The hosts are sitting in 10th place after 28 games and are looking to add more points to the 35 they already have on board.

They head into this tie in a poor run of form after taking one win from their last five games. They remain in pursuit of two wins on the bounce in 2021.

Levante have been patchy at home this season taking just 22 points from a possible 42. Most of those games have ended in draws; seven draws with five wins (D5L2). They are however, favourites for this tie and will hope to resume the season with a win.

Huesca’s chance of playing another season in the top-flight is looking very unlikely as they sit in 20th place after 28 games. The visitors are four points adrift of safety but have taken the least wins of all La Liga teams this term (three wins in 28 games).

They will hope that they can sort out their woeful form and pick up their first win in five games. However, their away record does not inspire much confidence as they have won just two games from 17 competitive matches. In those matches, they kept only one clean sheet.

The last four meetings between both sides have ended in draws, while the last win in this fixture was for Huesca when both teams were in the Second Division.

