Levante vs Huesca Preview

Levante vs Huesca
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Ciutat de Valencia
Date: 2nd April 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
After a two-week hiatus, La Liga action returns this Friday as bottom-placed Huesca travel to the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia this Friday to take on Levante who are looking to finish in the top half of the table.
The hosts are sitting in 10th place after 28 games and are looking to add more points to the 35 they already have on board.
They head into this tie in a poor run of form after taking one win from their last five games. They remain in pursuit of two wins on the bounce in 2021.
Levante have been patchy at home this season taking just 22 points from a possible 42. Most of those games have ended in draws; seven draws with five wins (D5L2). They are however, favourites for this tie and will hope to resume the season with a win.
Huesca’s chance of playing another season in the top-flight is looking very unlikely as they sit in 20th place after 28 games. The visitors are four points adrift of safety but have taken the least wins of all La Liga teams this term (three wins in 28 games).
They will hope that they can sort out their woeful form and pick up their first win in five games. However, their away record does not inspire much confidence as they have won just two games from 17 competitive matches. In those matches, they kept only one clean sheet.
The last four meetings between both sides have ended in draws, while the last win in this fixture was for Huesca when both teams were in the Second Division.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|April 2, 2021
|Levante
|20:00
|Huesca
|April 3, 2021
|Granada
|13:00
|Villarreal
|Real Madrid
|15:15
|Eibar
|Osasuna
|17:30
|Getafe
|April 4, 2021
|Deportivo Alavés
|13:00
|Celta Vigo
|Elche
|15:15
|Real Betis
|Cádiz
|17:30
|Valencia
|Sevilla
|20:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|April 5, 2021
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Real Valladolid
|April 7, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|20:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|April 9, 2021
|Huesca
|20:00
|Elche
|April 10, 2021
|Getafe
|13:00
|Cádiz
|Athletic Bilbao
|15:15
|Deportivo Alavés
|Eibar
|17:30
|Levante
|Real Madrid
|20:00
|Barcelona
|April 11, 2021
|Villarreal
|13:00
|Osasuna
|Valencia
|15:15
|Real Sociedad
|Real Valladolid
|17:30
|Granada
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|April 12, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|20:00
|Sevilla
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|28
|20
|6
|2
|51
|18
|+33
|66
|2
|Barcelona
|28
|19
|5
|4
|67
|24
|+43
|62
|3
|Real Madrid
|28
|18
|6
|4
|49
|23
|+26
|60
|4
|Sevilla
|28
|17
|4
|7
|39
|21
|+18
|55
|5
|Real Sociedad
|28
|12
|9
|7
|44
|28
|+16
|45
|6
|Real Betis
|28
|14
|3
|11
|38
|41
|-3
|45
|7
|Villarreal
|28
|10
|13
|5
|39
|31
|+8
|43
|8
|Granada
|28
|10
|6
|12
|34
|46
|-12
|36
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|28
|9
|8
|11
|38
|32
|+6
|35
|10
|Levante
|28
|8
|11
|9
|36
|37
|-1
|35
|11
|Celta Vigo
|28
|8
|10
|10
|35
|43
|-8
|34
|12
|Valencia
|28
|8
|9
|11
|34
|38
|-4
|33
|13
|Osasuna
|28
|7
|9
|12
|23
|35
|-12
|30
|14
|Getafe
|28
|7
|8
|13
|22
|33
|-11
|29
|15
|Cádiz
|28
|7
|8
|13
|24
|44
|-20
|29
|16
|Real Valladolid
|28
|5
|12
|11
|26
|38
|-12
|27
|17
|Elche
|28
|5
|10
|13
|25
|42
|-17
|25
|18
|Eibar
|28
|4
|11
|13
|22
|33
|-11
|23
|19
|Deportivo Alavés
|28
|5
|8
|15
|23
|44
|-21
|23
|20
|Huesca
|28
|3
|12
|13
|26
|44
|-18
|21
Spanish Primera Results
|March 21, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 6
|Barcelona
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Villarreal
|2 - 1
|Cádiz
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Granada
|Getafe
|1 - 1
|Elche
|March 20, 2021
|Real Valladolid
|1 - 1
|Sevilla
|Huesca
|0 - 0
|Osasuna
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 3
|Real Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 1
|Eibar
|March 19, 2021
|Real Betis
|2 - 0
|Levante
|March 17, 2021
|Sevilla
|2 - 0
|Elche
|March 15, 2021
|Barcelona
|4 - 1
|Huesca
|March 14, 2021
|Sevilla
|1 - 0
|Real Betis
|Eibar
|1 - 3
|Villarreal
|Granada
|1 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Celta Vigo
|0 - 0
|Athletic Bilbao
|March 13, 2021
|Getafe
|0 - 0
|Atlético de Madrid
|Osasuna
|0 - 0
|Real Valladolid
|Real Madrid
|2 - 1
|Elche
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 1
|Cádiz