Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 3rd April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League action returns this weekend as struggling defending champions Liverpool travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in what promises to be an entertaining clash on Matchday 30 of the Premier League season.

The Gunners welcome their Merseyside rivals sitting in 9th place after 29 rounds of matches. With just nine matches to go until the end of the season, their focus this season has changed from chasing a top-four finish to chasing a top-six finish.

They could still achieve the latter as they are currently six points behind Tottenham in 6th place but they face an uphill battle to break into the top-six with several teams ahead of them not looking like they are stopping.

They head into this tie with three wins from their last five home games in all competitions (L2). However, in those five games, Mikel Arteta’s men could not keep a clean sheet, conceding a total of seven goals in that period.

Overall, The Gunners have won just six of the 14 league matches they have played at the Emirates and are sitting in 8th place on the home form table.

Meanwhile, Liverpool by their standards are among the poorer away performers this season. The Reds have been average away from home and have dropped 19 points on their road travels this season.

After back-to-back league losses against Chelsea and Fulham, the visitors recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since January when they won against RB Leipzig and Wolves before the International break.

They will head into this tie hoping to build on those wins as they look to make a late dash for a top-four finish.

Aston Villa 02:00 Everton Arsenal 20:00 Liverpool Southampton 12:00 Burnley Newcastle United 14:05 Tottenham Hotspur Aston Villa 16:30 Fulham Manchester United 19:30 Brighton & Hov… Everton 18:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 West Ham United Fulham 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 12:30 Leeds United Liverpool 15:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 17:30 Chelsea Burnley 12:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 14:05 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Manchester United Sheffield United 19:00 Arsenal West Bromwich Albion 18:00 Southampton Brighton & Hov… 20:15 Everton Everton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 31 23 5 3 66 21 +45 74 2 Manchester United 29 16 9 4 56 32 +24 57 3 Leicester City 30 17 5 8 53 34 +19 56 4 Chelsea 30 14 9 7 46 30 +16 51 5 West Ham United 29 14 7 8 45 35 +10 49 6 Tottenham Hotspur 29 14 6 9 49 30 +19 48 7 Liverpool 29 13 7 9 48 36 +12 46 8 Everton 28 14 4 10 40 37 +3 46 9 Arsenal 29 12 6 11 40 32 +8 42 10 Leeds United 30 13 3 14 47 48 -1 42 11 Aston Villa 28 12 5 11 39 30 +9 41 12 Crystal Palace 29 10 7 12 31 47 -16 37 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 9 8 12 28 38 -10 35 14 Southampton 29 9 6 14 36 51 -15 33 15 Burnley 29 8 9 12 22 37 -15 33 16 Brighton & Hov… 29 7 11 11 32 36 -4 32 17 Newcastle United 29 7 7 15 28 48 -20 28 18 Fulham 30 5 11 14 23 38 -15 26 19 West Bromwich Albion 30 4 9 17 25 59 -34 21 20 Sheffield United 30 4 2 24 17 52 -35 14

