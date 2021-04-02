AdAd

Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

April 2, 2021

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 3rd April 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Premier League action returns this weekend as struggling defending champions Liverpool travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in what promises to be an entertaining clash on Matchday 30 of the Premier League season.

The Gunners welcome their Merseyside rivals sitting in 9th place after 29 rounds of matches. With just nine matches to go until the end of the season, their focus this season has changed from chasing a top-four finish to chasing a top-six finish.

They could still achieve the latter as they are currently six points behind Tottenham in 6th place but they face an uphill battle to break into the top-six with several teams ahead of them not looking like they are stopping.

They head into this tie with three wins from their last five home games in all competitions (L2). However, in those five games, Mikel Arteta’s men could not keep a clean sheet, conceding a total of seven goals in that period.

Overall, The Gunners have won just six of the 14 league matches they have played at the Emirates and are sitting in 8th place on the home form table.

Meanwhile, Liverpool by their standards are among the poorer away performers this season. The Reds have been average away from home and have dropped 19 points on their road travels this season.

After back-to-back league losses against Chelsea and Fulham, the visitors recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since January when they won against RB Leipzig and Wolves before the International break.

They will head into this tie hoping to build on those wins as they look to make a late dash for a top-four finish.

