Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 4th April 2021 Kick-off time – 14:05 GMT Steve Bruce and his Newcastle side will continue their quest for Premier League survival when they welcome Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham to Saint James Park this Sunday for their 30th league game of the season. The Magpies are currently occupying 17th place in the league standings and are increasingly in danger of getting relegated to the Championship. They head into Round 30 sitting two points ahead of Fulham who occupy 18th place. They could end the weekend in the relegation zone if they lose to Spurs and Fulham win away to Aston Villa. Steve Bruce who is increasingly facing the sack will be looking to avoid that scenario as he entertains Spurs. The hosts’ form in the league does not inspire a lot of confidence as they have won just one of their last seven league games. Meanwhile, after their shock Europa League exit, Tottenham now have just nine games to secure a place in next season’s Champions League. The North London side are sitting in 6th place, three points behind Chelsea who are occupying 4th place. They head into this tie with four wins from their last five PL games and three losses from their last ten matches in all competitions. Those losses have come in heartbreaking fashion for Jose Mourinho, and he will look for a response from his team who now have only a top-four finish as the only route to the Champions League next season. They have a good record at St James Park as they have taken maximum points from four of their last five games there. They will hope that Sunday’s visit produces a similar result for them. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
