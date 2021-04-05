Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 5th April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After a two-week break, Premier League action returns for Wolves as they welcome Champions League chasing West Ham United to the Molineux Stadium this Monday.

After nearly qualifying for the Europa League last season, Wolves have found it difficult to stay consistent this campaign.

Espirito Santo’s side are sitting in 14th place after 29 games and by their standard are having a really poor season.

Their hope remains that they will crack into the top half of the table by the end of the season. The hosts head into this tie without a win in their last four games in all competitions.

With their injury woes gradually easing, they’ll hope to mount a proper fight as the season comes to a close.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have surprised many this season and have outperformed the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Hammers are currently occupying 7th place after 28 games and with Chelsea’s shock loss over the weekend, they have the opportunity to climb to 4th place with a win at Molineux.

David Moyes’ men will hope to take that opportunity and increase their chances of ending the season in a European spot. They head into this game with three wins from their last six league games.

Wolves have won three of the last five meetings between both teams, losing the other two games in that period while keeping clean sheets in all three wins. Meanwhile, only one team has scored in the last five meetings between both sides.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

