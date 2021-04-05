AdAd

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 5, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Date: 5th April 2021

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After a two-week break, Premier League action returns for Wolves as they welcome Champions League chasing West Ham United to the Molineux Stadium this Monday.

After nearly qualifying for the Europa League last season, Wolves have found it difficult to stay consistent this campaign.

Espirito Santo’s side are sitting in 14th place after 29 games and by their standard are having a really poor season.

Their hope remains that they will crack into the top half of the table by the end of the season.  The hosts head into this tie without a win in their last four games in all competitions.

With their injury woes gradually easing, they’ll hope to mount a proper fight as the season comes to a close.

Meanwhile, West Ham United have surprised many this season and have outperformed the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Hammers are currently occupying 7th place after 28 games and with Chelsea’s shock loss over the weekend, they have the opportunity to climb to 4th place with a win at Molineux.

David Moyes’ men will hope to take that opportunity and increase their chances of ending the season in a European spot. They head into this game with three wins from their last six league games.

Wolves have won three of the last five meetings between both teams, losing the other two games in that period while keeping clean sheets in all three wins. Meanwhile, only one team has scored in the last five meetings between both sides.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

 

Check Also

FC Porto vs Chelsea Preview

Champions League surprise team, Porto, will continue their fairy-tale UCL journey this Wednesday when they ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.