Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Pep Guardiola and City will continue their quest for the one trophy that has eluded them this Tuesday when they welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad with both teams locking horns in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

The Cityzens are looking to reach this year’s semi-final but must overcome a very exciting Borussia Dortmund team to go a step further. They entertain their German opponents on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been tagged as one of the favourites for the Champions League this season and are heading into this tie with one loss in their last 34 competitive matches. Meanwhile, they are on a run of five consecutive wins in all matches – a period where they have kept four clean sheets and scored 14 times.

They certainly are the team to beat and will fancy their chances against the still inexperienced BVB who qualified for this round after beating Sevilla 5-4 on aggregate.

The German side are the tournament’s dark horses and boast one of the most impressive players in the world on current form—Erling Haaland.

However, they face City fresh from a 2-1 home loss to Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. That loss effectively ended their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. They are now looking for an alternative route and winning this year’s showpiece is one such route.

Overall, the visitors have lost two of their last five games (W1, D2) and have kept just one clean sheet in that period.

They certainly are not entering this tie full of confidence, but can still perform on their day. They will hope Tuesday is such a day where everything clicks for them.

Their form against City will inspire some confidence as they have won two of the three competitive matches they have played with their hosts (D1).