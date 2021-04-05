Real Madrid vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool and Real Madrid will renew their European rivalry this Tuesday when the reigning Spanish champions welcome the current English champions to the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium for the first leg of their Quarter-final tie in 2020/21 Champions League.

The hosts qualified for this round of the tournament by defeating Atalanta 4-1 in the previous round. They are looking at qualifying for the semi-final for the first time since 2018, the year they won the finals against Liverpool.

Zidane’s men head into this tie unbeaten in their last eleven games in all competitions. In that period, they won nine times and drew two, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

At home, Real Madrid are on a run of three consecutive wins, scoring seven goals. They entertain their visitors full of confidence and will hope that they can make it three home wins in three home games against the Reds.

Liverpool meanwhile qualified for this round by dispatching RB Leipzig 4-0 over two legs. They travel to Spain looking to exert revenge on Real Madrid who beat them to the CL title in 2018.

They have since that night in Kyiv added a CL title to their trophy cabinet but will hope that they beat Madrid and perhaps pick up another European title this season.

After struggling for form after the turn of the year, the Reds have sorted themselves out and have found their footing towards the business end of the season. They head into this tie on a run of four wins from their last four matches played away from Anfield.

In that period, Jurgen Klopp’s men did not concede a goal and they also scored ten times. Their newfound resilience at the back will be instrumental if they hope to take a positive result back to Anfield.