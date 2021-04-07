Ajax Amsterdam vs AS Roma Preview

After brushing aside Swiss side Young Boys in the previous round, Ajax Amsterdam welcome AS Roma to the Johan Cruijff Arena this Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League Quarter-final tie.

The Dutch heavyweights are looking to book a place in the next round but must contend with Roma who are the only remaining Italian side in Europe this season.

The home team head into this tie unbeaten in 24 games. They have won all seven of their last seven matches, scoring 20 times and conceding just two goals in the process while keeping five clean sheets.

They are without a doubt a team in form and will fancy their chances against Roma who are currently on a two-game winless run.

Paulo Fonseca’s side qualified for this round by defeating Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

They are hoping to continue their European campaign but have picked up just one win from their last four games, losing two in that period.

They remain a formidable side, but must arrest their recent defencive vulnerabilities if they hope to take home a positive result from the Dutch capital.

Both teams have met on two occasions in the past with Ajax winning one while the other game ended in a tie.