Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 11th April 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After a disappointing draw with Newcastle last time out, Jose Mourinho will welcome his old side Manchester United to London this Sunday looking to bounce back and get his top-four push back on track. Spurs have been in a patchy run of form recently and this has resulted in their top-four push taking a big hit. They currently sit outside of a Champions League place and are likely to miss out completely with Chelsea, West Ham United, and Liverpool pulling away gradually. Despite their seemingly poor form in recent times, the North London club are on a run of five wins from their last five home games. They have conceded just one goal in their last five home games in all competitions, scoring at least four times in three of those games. They will be hoping to put on such a performance this weekend as they welcome a Manchester United side who seem to have made the second position in the table theirs. The Old Trafford side are comfortably sitting in second place and are heading into this tie six points ahead of Chelsea in fourth place. They will know that a couple more wins will guarantee Champions League football next season and they will look to pick up as many as possible as the season draws to a close. Their form in the league is encouraging and shows that they have the stomach to achieve their season's goal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have now gone ten games without losing in the league. They can extend that run to eleven this Sunday and move a step closer to Champions League football next season. The last five meetings between both sides in the Premier League have seen three wins for United and two wins for Tottenham Hotspur.
After a disappointing draw with Newcastle last time out, Jose Mourinho will welcome his old side Manchester United to London this Sunday looking to bounce back and get his top-four push back on track.
Spurs have been in a patchy run of form recently and this has resulted in their top-four push taking a big hit. They currently sit outside of a Champions League place and are likely to miss out completely with Chelsea, West Ham United, and Liverpool pulling away gradually.
Despite their seemingly poor form in recent times, the North London club are on a run of five wins from their last five home games. They have conceded just one goal in their last five home games in all competitions, scoring at least four times in three of those games.
They will be hoping to put on such a performance this weekend as they welcome a Manchester United side who seem to have made the second position in the table theirs.
The Old Trafford side are comfortably sitting in second place and are heading into this tie six points ahead of Chelsea in fourth place.
They will know that a couple more wins will guarantee Champions League football next season and they will look to pick up as many as possible as the season draws to a close.
Their form in the league is encouraging and shows that they have the stomach to achieve their season’s goal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have now gone ten games without losing in the league.
They can extend that run to eleven this Sunday and move a step closer to Champions League football next season.
The last five meetings between both sides in the Premier League have seen three wins for United and two wins for Tottenham Hotspur.
