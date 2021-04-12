Chelsea vs FC Porto Preview

After a comprehensive first-leg win in Sevilla, Chelsea travel to the same venue this Tuesday looking to complete the job and book their place in the semi-final round of the Champions League.

The Blues recorded a two-nil win over their Portuguese opponents in the first round and are the favourites to go through after securing an away win.

They head into this full of confidence after dismantling Crystal Palace over the weekend in the Premier League. In the Champions League they’re in even better form as they are unbeaten in their last nine CL games.

Their Champions League form has been particularly shaped by the prowess of the very impressive Edouard Mendy who has made the Chelsea defence impregnable. The former Rennes man has kept seven clean sheets in eight CL games, making him the Chelsea keeper with the most clean sheets in a single season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are heading into this tie without conceding a goal in their last three CL matches.

Despite being on a five-game-winning run in their domestic league following their weekend win over Tondela, Porto’s European campaign looks already over after a poor first leg showing in Spain.

The Portuguese side have a mountain to climb in this tie and are unlikely going to overturn a two-goal deficit. That loss in the first leg made it five losses out of seven matches for Porto against English opponents.

They will be heading into this tie as the outsiders and with an impossible task on their hands.

Although the game is played at a neutral venue, Porto’s away record offers some encouragement as they have lost only one of the last ten games they have played as an away team.