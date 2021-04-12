Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich Preview

After an entertaining first leg in Munich, PSG will welcome Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes for the second leg of their quarter-final in the Champions League.

The French Champions stunned their German rivals in the first leg with a 3-2 win, thanks to a Kylian Mbappe double despite facing 31 shots from a relentless Bayern side.

They will be looking to seal their qualification in France this Tuesday and eventually exert their revenge on the team that pipped them to the title last year.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side aren’t particularly on form as they have since relinquished their number one position in the league due to poor showings in recent times. However, in Europe they have proven to be a force to reckon with this season, defeating the mighty Barcelona in the previous round.

They will hope to add German defending champions Bayern Munich to the list of big teams they have slain in this year’s CL campaign.

Bayern Munich meanwhile will be disappointed over the nature of their loss in the first leg. Despite seeing more of the ball and having more shots on target, the Bavarians shipped in three goals to leave their CL destiny in jeopardy.

Conceding three goals at home against PSG means they have a big task on their hands. But if there’s any team that can overturn such a big deficit, it has to be this Bayern Munich side.

Although they will be attempting to do so without their star man Robert Lewandowski who continues to nurse a knee injury, they will go into this tie with confidence knowing that they can outscore any opponent on their day even without the big Pole.