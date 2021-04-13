Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Preview

Borussia Dortmund will look to continue their 2020/21 Champions League campaign when they welcome Manchester City to Signal Iduna Park this Wednesday for the second leg of their quarter-final tie.

The Germans were beaten 2-1 in the first leg in England thanks to goals from De Bruyne and Phil Foden, despite Marco Reus’ equaliser. They will feel hard done by the nature of the loss and will be looking to exert revenge on their visitors this time.

However, they head into this tie in poor form having won just two of their last seven games, (D2, L3).

Despite this, the home side are unbeaten in eight UCL home games, winning five in that period and drawing three. They can progress if they win to-nil or by a 2+ goal margin.

This remains a possibility judging by Edin Terzic’s side’s ability in front of goal as they have one of the best attacks in the Champions League.

Despite BVB’s abilities, Manchester City remain favourites for this tie and are heading into this tie with a slender one-goal advantage to protect.

Their preparations for this tie took a hit over the weekend as they lost to Leeds United in the league. However, they remain a team in form and have not lost a single game in the CL this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side have a chance to complete a historic quadruple this season and are looking to make it to the Champions League finals this season for the first time in their history.