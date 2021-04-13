Liverpool vs Real Madrid Preview

Comeback kings Liverpool will attempt to pull off another famous comeback in the Champions League this Wednesday when they welcome Spanish giants Real Madrid to Anfield for the second leg of their UCL quarter-final tie.

An uninspiring performance in Spain saw The Reds lose 3-1 to Madrid in the first leg. Now they have another 90+ minutes to overturn the deficit and book a place in the semi-final.

Their form in recent times has improved as they have won four times from their last five games. But with only one win from their last ten played at Anfield, the hosts aren’t in particularly good form at home.

They will hope that a 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend secured in the 90th minute, will be a launching pad for a better performance against Real Madrid who have improved considerably.

The Spanish defending champions despite injury troubles have rallied and are heading into this tie unbeaten in 13 competitive matches.

They are currently on a six-game-winning run and have conceded a single goal in 4 of their last 5 games. With a two-goal advantage on the board, Zidane’s men will know that they are in control of this tie.

However, judging by the history of their opponents, they will be going into this tie with caution, knowing that there remains a lot to play for.