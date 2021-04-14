Manchester United vs Granada Preview

After a comfortable first-leg win in Spain, Manchester United will welcome Spanish side Granada, to Old Trafford this Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final match.

The Red Devils are favourites to progress to the next round after goals from Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes handed them a first-leg advantage.

The hosts head into this tie on a run of three consecutive wins in all competitions and will be going in full of confidence knowing that they have one leg in the semifinal.

However, they will take nothing for granted in this tie as they have lost nine out of the 16 two-legged ties they have played against Spanish teams, who have been responsible for their last three European exits.

However, they’ll take courage in the fact that they are unbeaten in eight competitive home fixtures (W5, D3) and haven’t lost a UEL game here in 16 outings (W12, D4).

Meanwhile, Granada ended a four-game losing run thanks to a 2-1 away win over Valladolid over the weekend.

Making their Europa League debut this season, the Spanish side have overachieved and are on the brink of exit after conceding two goals at home.

They’ll know that their campaign is almost over and they will be looking to put up a fight this time to avoid a more embarrassing scoreline.