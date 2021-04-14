Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 16th April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After a frustrating draw with Brighton, Everton will look resume their European bid when they welcome fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park this Friday. The Toffees have suffered a poor drop in form to leave their top-six push in tatters and are entering game-week 32 sitting in 8th place in the league standings and seven points behind West Ham in 4th having played a game more. With eight games still to play, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are still hopeful of cracking the top-four, or at least finishing within the top-six, but they must produce a good performance against Spurs to stand any chance. They head into this tie without a win in five games (D2, L3) and with especially poor form in front of the goal after scoring just two goals across the last five games. Despite their struggles, they will be confident of getting a positive result against this Spurs team who are equally struggling. The visitors who were beaten by Manchester United in their last outing are seeing their quest for a top-four finish evaporating before their eyes due to a recent drop in form. Jose Mourinho’s side have won just one game from their last five matches in all competitions, keeping one clean sheet in that period. With the pressure mounting on the Portuguese manager, he will hope that his team can put up a better performance who have struggled against Everton in recent times. The hosts have lost just one of their last five meetings against Spurs, inflicting a 5-4 defeat on their counterparts in an FA Cup quarter-final fixture in February. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Goodison Park
Date: 16th April 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
After a frustrating draw with Brighton, Everton will look resume their European bid when they welcome fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park this Friday.
The Toffees have suffered a poor drop in form to leave their top-six push in tatters and are entering game-week 32 sitting in 8th place in the league standings and seven points behind West Ham in 4th having played a game more. With eight games still to play, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are still hopeful of cracking the top-four, or at least finishing within the top-six, but they must produce a good performance against Spurs to stand any chance.
They head into this tie without a win in five games (D2, L3) and with especially poor form in front of the goal after scoring just two goals across the last five games.
Despite their struggles, they will be confident of getting a positive result against this Spurs team who are equally struggling.
The visitors who were beaten by Manchester United in their last outing are seeing their quest for a top-four finish evaporating before their eyes due to a recent drop in form.
Jose Mourinho’s side have won just one game from their last five matches in all competitions, keeping one clean sheet in that period.
With the pressure mounting on the Portuguese manager, he will hope that his team can put up a better performance who have struggled against Everton in recent times. The hosts have lost just one of their last five meetings against Spurs, inflicting a 5-4 defeat on their counterparts in an FA Cup quarter-final fixture in February.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results