Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 16th April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a frustrating draw with Brighton, Everton will look resume their European bid when they welcome fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park this Friday.

The Toffees have suffered a poor drop in form to leave their top-six push in tatters and are entering game-week 32 sitting in 8th place in the league standings and seven points behind West Ham in 4th having played a game more. With eight games still to play, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are still hopeful of cracking the top-four, or at least finishing within the top-six, but they must produce a good performance against Spurs to stand any chance.

They head into this tie without a win in five games (D2, L3) and with especially poor form in front of the goal after scoring just two goals across the last five games.

Despite their struggles, they will be confident of getting a positive result against this Spurs team who are equally struggling.

The visitors who were beaten by Manchester United in their last outing are seeing their quest for a top-four finish evaporating before their eyes due to a recent drop in form.

Jose Mourinho’s side have won just one game from their last five matches in all competitions, keeping one clean sheet in that period.

With the pressure mounting on the Portuguese manager, he will hope that his team can put up a better performance who have struggled against Everton in recent times. The hosts have lost just one of their last five meetings against Spurs, inflicting a 5-4 defeat on their counterparts in an FA Cup quarter-final fixture in February.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 02:00 Everton Everton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 01:00 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 12:30 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Sheffield United Arsenal 13:30 Fulham Manchester United 16:00 Burnley Leeds United 20:00 Liverpool Chelsea 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Southampton Aston Villa 20:15 Manchester City Leicester City 20:00 West Bromwich Albion Arsenal 20:00 Everton Liverpool 12:30 Newcastle United West Ham United 17:30 Chelsea Sheffield United 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:00 Burnley Leeds United 14:00 Manchester United Aston Villa 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 20:00 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 32 23 5 4 67 23 +44 74 2 Manchester United 31 18 9 4 61 34 +27 63 3 Leicester City 31 17 5 9 55 37 +18 56 4 West Ham United 31 16 7 8 51 39 +12 55 5 Chelsea 31 15 9 7 50 31 +19 54 6 Liverpool 31 15 7 9 53 37 +16 52 7 Tottenham Hotspur 31 14 7 10 52 35 +17 49 8 Everton 30 14 6 10 41 38 +3 48 9 Arsenal 31 13 6 12 43 35 +8 45 10 Leeds United 31 14 3 14 49 49 +0 45 11 Aston Villa 30 13 5 12 43 33 +10 44 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 10 8 13 31 41 -10 38 13 Crystal Palace 31 10 8 13 33 52 -19 38 14 Southampton 31 10 6 15 39 56 -17 36 15 Brighton & Hov… 31 7 12 12 33 38 -5 33 16 Burnley 31 8 9 14 25 42 -17 33 17 Newcastle United 31 8 8 15 32 51 -19 32 18 Fulham 32 5 11 16 24 42 -18 26 19 West Bromwich Albion 31 5 9 17 28 59 -31 24 20 Sheffield United 31 4 2 25 17 55 -38 14

