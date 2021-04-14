AdAd

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 14, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Goodison Park

Date: 16th April 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a frustrating draw with Brighton, Everton will look resume their European bid when they welcome fellow top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park this Friday.

The Toffees have suffered a poor drop in form to leave their top-six push in tatters and are entering game-week 32 sitting in 8th place in the league standings and seven points behind West Ham in 4th having played a game more. With eight games still to play, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are still hopeful of cracking the top-four, or at least finishing within the top-six, but they must produce a good performance against Spurs to stand any chance.

They head into this tie without a win in five games (D2, L3) and with especially poor form in front of the goal after scoring just two goals across the last five games.

Despite their struggles, they will be confident of getting a positive result against this Spurs team who are equally struggling.

The visitors who were beaten by Manchester United in their last outing are seeing their quest for a top-four finish evaporating before their eyes due to a recent drop in form.

Jose Mourinho’s side have won just one game from their last five matches in all competitions, keeping one clean sheet in that period.

With the pressure mounting on the Portuguese manager, he will hope that his team can put up a better performance who have struggled against Everton in recent times. The hosts have lost just one of their last five meetings against Spurs, inflicting a 5-4 defeat on their counterparts in an FA Cup quarter-final fixture in February.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Manchester United vs Granada Preview

After a comfortable first-leg win in Spain, Manchester United will welcome Spanish side Granada, to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.