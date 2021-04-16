Chelsea vs Manchester City Preview

Chelsea vs Manchester City Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 17th April 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After their midweek exploits in the Champions League, Chelsea and Man City will turn their attention to the FA Cup with a place in the final up for grabs.

The Blues welcome their counterparts to London on the back of a one-nil loss against Porto that booked their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

This match presents them with another opportunity to expand their chances of a trophy this season with Tuchel hoping to win a domestic trophy in his first season at the club.

After going unbeaten in his first 13 games, Thomas Tuchel’s men have lost two of their last five competitive matches. Although that loss against Porto does not spell a drop in form for The Blues, they will know that they cannot afford to switch off for one second against this City side looking to claim every title they are playing for.

The visitors’ quest for a historic quadruple remains on track after they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their last outing to progress top the Champions League semi-final.

Pep Guardiola’s men lost to eventual winners Arsenal at this stage last season. They will hope to go a step further this time with either Southampton or Leicester City waiting in the final.

They head into this tie in the midst of a good run of form despite an embarrassing loss to Leeds United in their last league outing. That loss was just their second in the last ten games in all competition.