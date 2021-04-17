Arsenal vs Fulham Preview

Arsenal vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 18th April 2021 Kick-off time – 13:30 GMT

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will look to build on their 4-0 win over Slavia Prague on Thursday by earning a third consecutive win in all competitions against Fulham in this game.

The Gunners are enduring an inconsistent season that has seen them languish in mid-table with a few matches left to play.

They plan to return to Europe by winning the Europa League, however, they cannot put all their eggs in one basket.

Fulham has endured a torrid season and they are still fighting to survive in the Premier League this season.

Scott Parker’s side play an exciting brand of football and create lots of chances, however, they have issues taking them.

Arsenal has lost none of their last three games and has just a single defeat in their last five in all competitions.

Fulham head into this game off the back of four consecutive losses and haven’t won a game since they beat Liverpool away early last month.

Arsenal has dominated this fixture on the last few occasions with the Gunners winning all of the last five head-to-heads between them.

The Gunners will be without the hospitalized Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again, but Alexandre Lacazette is in brilliant goal-scoring form at the moment and he is set to lead the line for the Gunners.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 02:00 Everton Southampton 01:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Sheffield United Arsenal 13:30 Fulham Manchester United 16:00 Burnley Leeds United 20:00 Liverpool Chelsea 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Southampton Aston Villa 20:15 Manchester City Leicester City 20:00 West Bromwich Albion Arsenal 20:00 Everton Liverpool 12:30 Newcastle United West Ham United 17:30 Chelsea Sheffield United 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:00 Burnley Leeds United 14:00 Manchester United Aston Villa 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 20:00 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 32 23 5 4 67 23 +44 74 2 Manchester United 31 18 9 4 61 34 +27 63 3 Leicester City 31 17 5 9 55 37 +18 56 4 West Ham United 32 16 7 9 53 42 +11 55 5 Chelsea 31 15 9 7 50 31 +19 54 6 Liverpool 31 15 7 9 53 37 +16 52 7 Tottenham Hotspur 32 14 8 10 54 37 +17 50 8 Everton 31 14 7 10 43 40 +3 49 9 Arsenal 31 13 6 12 43 35 +8 45 10 Leeds United 31 14 3 14 49 49 +0 45 11 Aston Villa 30 13 5 12 43 33 +10 44 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 10 8 13 31 41 -10 38 13 Crystal Palace 31 10 8 13 33 52 -19 38 14 Southampton 31 10 6 15 39 56 -17 36 15 Newcastle United 32 9 8 15 35 53 -18 35 16 Brighton & Hov… 31 7 12 12 33 38 -5 33 17 Burnley 31 8 9 14 25 42 -17 33 18 Fulham 32 5 11 16 24 42 -18 26 19 West Bromwich Albion 31 5 9 17 28 59 -31 24 20 Sheffield United 31 4 2 25 17 55 -38 14

Latest Premier League Results