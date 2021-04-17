Arsenal vs Fulham Preview

Arsenal vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 18th April 2021 Kick-off time – 13:30 GMT Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will look to build on their 4-0 win over Slavia Prague on Thursday by earning a third consecutive win in all competitions against Fulham in this game. The Gunners are enduring an inconsistent season that has seen them languish in mid-table with a few matches left to play. They plan to return to Europe by winning the Europa League, however, they cannot put all their eggs in one basket. Fulham has endured a torrid season and they are still fighting to survive in the Premier League this season. Scott Parker’s side play an exciting brand of football and create lots of chances, however, they have issues taking them. Arsenal has lost none of their last three games and has just a single defeat in their last five in all competitions. Fulham head into this game off the back of four consecutive losses and haven’t won a game since they beat Liverpool away early last month. Arsenal has dominated this fixture on the last few occasions with the Gunners winning all of the last five head-to-heads between them. The Gunners will be without the hospitalized Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again, but Alexandre Lacazette is in brilliant goal-scoring form at the moment and he is set to lead the line for the Gunners. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
