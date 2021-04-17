Leeds United vs Liverpool Preview

AdAd

Leeds United vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Elland Road

Date: 19th April 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After being eliminated from the Champions League, Liverpool has to win their remaining league games and hope that teams above them drop points so that they can play in the UCL next season.

The Reds have had a troubled season which started from when they lost Virgil van Dijk to a long-term injury.

They have used several defencive combinations in the games since then and look like they are getting into better shape now.

They had a good game against Real Madrid in midweek, but they couldn’t take their chances which is why the game ended goalless.

Leeds United arrive here after beating Manchester City 2-1, scoring the winner after they had gone a man down already.

The Whites have been the best among the promoted teams in the Premier League this season and they will be keen to end the season on a high.

Nothing would be sweeter than another giant-killing from Marcelo Bielsa’s side after their City victory.

Both teams met in the reverse at the start of this season, with Liverpool surviving a major scare to win 4-3 however overall, the Reds have dominated the H2H with four wins and no losses from their last five matchups.

