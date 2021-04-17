Leeds United vs Liverpool Preview

Leeds United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 19th April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After being eliminated from the Champions League, Liverpool has to win their remaining league games and hope that teams above them drop points so that they can play in the UCL next season.

The Reds have had a troubled season which started from when they lost Virgil van Dijk to a long-term injury.

They have used several defencive combinations in the games since then and look like they are getting into better shape now.

They had a good game against Real Madrid in midweek, but they couldn’t take their chances which is why the game ended goalless.

Leeds United arrive here after beating Manchester City 2-1, scoring the winner after they had gone a man down already.

The Whites have been the best among the promoted teams in the Premier League this season and they will be keen to end the season on a high.

Nothing would be sweeter than another giant-killing from Marcelo Bielsa’s side after their City victory.

Both teams met in the reverse at the start of this season, with Liverpool surviving a major scare to win 4-3 however overall, the Reds have dominated the H2H with four wins and no losses from their last five matchups.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 02:00 Everton Southampton 01:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Sheffield United Arsenal 13:30 Fulham Manchester United 16:00 Burnley Leeds United 20:00 Liverpool Chelsea 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Southampton Aston Villa 20:15 Manchester City Leicester City 20:00 West Bromwich Albion Arsenal 20:00 Everton Liverpool 12:30 Newcastle United West Ham United 17:30 Chelsea Sheffield United 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:00 Burnley Leeds United 14:00 Manchester United Aston Villa 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 20:00 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 32 23 5 4 67 23 +44 74 2 Manchester United 31 18 9 4 61 34 +27 63 3 Leicester City 31 17 5 9 55 37 +18 56 4 West Ham United 32 16 7 9 53 42 +11 55 5 Chelsea 31 15 9 7 50 31 +19 54 6 Liverpool 31 15 7 9 53 37 +16 52 7 Tottenham Hotspur 32 14 8 10 54 37 +17 50 8 Everton 31 14 7 10 43 40 +3 49 9 Arsenal 31 13 6 12 43 35 +8 45 10 Leeds United 31 14 3 14 49 49 +0 45 11 Aston Villa 30 13 5 12 43 33 +10 44 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 10 8 13 31 41 -10 38 13 Crystal Palace 31 10 8 13 33 52 -19 38 14 Southampton 31 10 6 15 39 56 -17 36 15 Newcastle United 32 9 8 15 35 53 -18 35 16 Brighton & Hov… 31 7 12 12 33 38 -5 33 17 Burnley 31 8 9 14 25 42 -17 33 18 Fulham 32 5 11 16 24 42 -18 26 19 West Bromwich Albion 31 5 9 17 28 59 -31 24 20 Sheffield United 31 4 2 25 17 55 -38 14

Latest Premier League Results