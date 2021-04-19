Aston Villa vs Manchester City Preview

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 21st April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT After their FA Cup exit on Saturday, Premier League champions-elect Manchester City will turn their attention to the league as they travel to the Midlands this Wednesday to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park. Dean Smith’s side are sitting comfortably in mid-table after playing 30 games but will look to delay Man City’s eventual title coronation when they host them. However, their form in recent times does not suggest that they can take anything from this tie as they have won just once in their last five league games (D2, L2). They can still pull off a surprise win against a City side who are not playing their best football in recent games. The Cityzens were outclassed by Chelsea in their last outing, resulting in an FA Cup exit and effectively killing their quest for a quadruple this season. They remain the top team in the league and are a few wins away from sealing their third league title under Pep Guardiola, but their performance in recent matches have shown that on a bad day any team can take points off of them. With two losses from their last three matches in all competitions, they will be hoping to make amends in this game and pick up all three points against this Villa side who are without their team captain and talisman, Jack Grealish. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Villa Park
Date: 21st April 2021
Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT
After their FA Cup exit on Saturday, Premier League champions-elect Manchester City will turn their attention to the league as they travel to the Midlands this Wednesday to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.
Dean Smith’s side are sitting comfortably in mid-table after playing 30 games but will look to delay Man City’s eventual title coronation when they host them.
However, their form in recent times does not suggest that they can take anything from this tie as they have won just once in their last five league games (D2, L2).
They can still pull off a surprise win against a City side who are not playing their best football in recent games.
The Cityzens were outclassed by Chelsea in their last outing, resulting in an FA Cup exit and effectively killing their quest for a quadruple this season.
They remain the top team in the league and are a few wins away from sealing their third league title under Pep Guardiola, but their performance in recent matches have shown that on a bad day any team can take points off of them.
With two losses from their last three matches in all competitions, they will be hoping to make amends in this game and pick up all three points against this Villa side who are without their team captain and talisman, Jack Grealish.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results