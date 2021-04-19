Aston Villa vs Manchester City Preview

Aston Villa vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 21st April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

After their FA Cup exit on Saturday, Premier League champions-elect Manchester City will turn their attention to the league as they travel to the Midlands this Wednesday to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Dean Smith’s side are sitting comfortably in mid-table after playing 30 games but will look to delay Man City’s eventual title coronation when they host them.

However, their form in recent times does not suggest that they can take anything from this tie as they have won just once in their last five league games (D2, L2).

They can still pull off a surprise win against a City side who are not playing their best football in recent games.

The Cityzens were outclassed by Chelsea in their last outing, resulting in an FA Cup exit and effectively killing their quest for a quadruple this season.

They remain the top team in the league and are a few wins away from sealing their third league title under Pep Guardiola, but their performance in recent matches have shown that on a bad day any team can take points off of them.

With two losses from their last three matches in all competitions, they will be hoping to make amends in this game and pick up all three points against this Villa side who are without their team captain and talisman, Jack Grealish.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 02:00 Everton Southampton 01:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Southampton Aston Villa 20:15 Manchester City Leicester City 20:00 West Bromwich Albion Arsenal 20:00 Everton Liverpool 12:30 Newcastle United West Ham United 17:30 Chelsea Sheffield United 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:00 Burnley Leeds United 14:00 Manchester United Aston Villa 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Leicester City 20:00 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 32 23 5 4 67 23 +44 74 2 Manchester United 32 19 9 4 64 35 +29 66 3 Leicester City 31 17 5 9 55 37 +18 56 4 West Ham United 32 16 7 9 53 42 +11 55 5 Chelsea 31 15 9 7 50 31 +19 54 6 Liverpool 32 15 8 9 54 38 +16 53 7 Tottenham Hotspur 32 14 8 10 54 37 +17 50 8 Everton 31 14 7 10 43 40 +3 49 9 Arsenal 32 13 7 12 44 36 +8 46 10 Leeds United 32 14 4 14 50 50 +0 46 11 Aston Villa 30 13 5 12 43 33 +10 44 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 11 8 13 32 41 -9 41 13 Crystal Palace 31 10 8 13 33 52 -19 38 14 Southampton 31 10 6 15 39 56 -17 36 15 Newcastle United 32 9 8 15 35 53 -18 35 16 Brighton & Hov… 31 7 12 12 33 38 -5 33 17 Burnley 32 8 9 15 26 45 -19 33 18 Fulham 33 5 12 16 25 43 -18 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 31 5 9 17 28 59 -31 24 20 Sheffield United 32 4 2 26 17 56 -39 14

Latest Premier League Results