AS Roma vs Atalanta Preview

AS Roma vs Atalanta Competition – Serie A Stadium – Olimpico Date: 22nd April 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

AS Roma will look to continue their quest for UCL football next season on Thursday when they host Serie A third-placed side Atalanta at the Olympic Stadium in the Eternal City.

Paulo Fonseca’s side are the last Italian team remaining in Europe this season but are still hoping to qualify for next season’s Champions League via the direct route of a top-four finish in the league.

However, they head into this tie eight points behind Juventus who are occupying fourth place and ten behind their visitors from Bergamo. Despite the wide margin separating both sides, the hosts remain a formidable side and will be confident of taking up all three points from this tie.

Although they lost to Torino in their latest outing, they remain a formidable side at home, winning seven of their last ten home games (D1, L2).

Atalanta meanwhile are on a four-game winning run after crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Their 1-0 win against defending champions Juventus over the weekend put them in a commanding place in the table and boosted their chances of a top-three finish this season.

They will be hoping to pick up all three points here and extend their winning run in the league to six games.

The visitors boast an impressive head-to-head record against Roma, winning three of their last three games and staying unbeaten in the last six league matches against their Thursday hosts.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Lazio 19:30 Torino Genoa 19:45 Benevento Udinese 19:45 Cagliari Spezia 19:45 Inter Milan Juventus 19:45 Parma Crotone 19:45 Sampdoria Bologna 19:45 Torino Roma 17:30 Atalanta SSC Napoli 19:45 Lazio Genoa 14:00 Spezia Parma 17:00 Crotone Sassuolo 19:45 Sampdoria Benevento 11:30 Udinese Fiorentina 14:00 Juventus Inter Milan 14:00 Hellas Verona Cagliari 17:00 Roma Atalanta 19:45 Bologna Torino 17:30 SSC Napoli Lazio 19:45 Milan

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Inter Milan 31 23 6 2 70 28 +42 75 2 Milan 32 20 6 6 60 38 +22 66 3 Atalanta 31 19 7 5 72 38 +34 64 4 Juventus 31 18 8 5 61 28 +33 62 5 SSC Napoli 31 19 3 9 66 35 +31 60 6 Lazio 30 18 4 8 51 41 +10 58 7 Roma 31 16 6 9 55 47 +8 54 8 Sassuolo 32 13 10 9 54 50 +4 49 9 Hellas Verona 32 11 8 13 40 40 +0 41 10 Sampdoria 31 11 6 14 42 46 -4 39 11 Bologna 31 10 7 14 43 47 -4 37 12 Udinese 31 9 9 13 34 41 -7 36 13 Fiorentina 32 8 9 15 41 53 -12 33 14 Genoa 31 7 11 13 33 46 -13 32 15 Spezia 31 8 8 15 41 59 -18 32 16 Torino 30 6 12 12 45 53 -8 30 17 Benevento 31 7 9 15 33 60 -27 30 18 Cagliari 31 6 7 18 35 54 -19 25 19 Parma 31 3 11 17 32 63 -31 20 20 Crotone 31 4 3 24 38 79 -41 15

