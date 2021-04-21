AS Roma vs Atalanta Preview

AS Roma vs Atalanta Competition – Serie A Stadium – Olimpico Date: 22nd April 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT AS Roma will look to continue their quest for UCL football next season on Thursday when they host Serie A third-placed side Atalanta at the Olympic Stadium in the Eternal City. Paulo Fonseca’s side are the last Italian team remaining in Europe this season but are still hoping to qualify for next season’s Champions League via the direct route of a top-four finish in the league. However, they head into this tie eight points behind Juventus who are occupying fourth place and ten behind their visitors from Bergamo. Despite the wide margin separating both sides, the hosts remain a formidable side and will be confident of taking up all three points from this tie. Although they lost to Torino in their latest outing, they remain a formidable side at home, winning seven of their last ten home games (D1, L2). Atalanta meanwhile are on a four-game winning run after crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid. Their 1-0 win against defending champions Juventus over the weekend put them in a commanding place in the table and boosted their chances of a top-three finish this season. They will be hoping to pick up all three points here and extend their winning run in the league to six games. The visitors boast an impressive head-to-head record against Roma, winning three of their last three games and staying unbeaten in the last six league matches against their Thursday hosts. Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:
Serie A Table
Serie A Results
AS Roma vs Atalanta
Competition – Serie A
Stadium – Olimpico
Date: 22nd April 2021
Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT
AS Roma will look to continue their quest for UCL football next season on Thursday when they host Serie A third-placed side Atalanta at the Olympic Stadium in the Eternal City.
Paulo Fonseca’s side are the last Italian team remaining in Europe this season but are still hoping to qualify for next season’s Champions League via the direct route of a top-four finish in the league.
However, they head into this tie eight points behind Juventus who are occupying fourth place and ten behind their visitors from Bergamo. Despite the wide margin separating both sides, the hosts remain a formidable side and will be confident of taking up all three points from this tie.
Although they lost to Torino in their latest outing, they remain a formidable side at home, winning seven of their last ten home games (D1, L2).
Atalanta meanwhile are on a four-game winning run after crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.
Their 1-0 win against defending champions Juventus over the weekend put them in a commanding place in the table and boosted their chances of a top-three finish this season.
They will be hoping to pick up all three points here and extend their winning run in the league to six games.
The visitors boast an impressive head-to-head record against Roma, winning three of their last three games and staying unbeaten in the last six league matches against their Thursday hosts.
Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A: