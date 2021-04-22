Arsenal vs Everton Preview

Arsenal vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 23rd April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT After snatching a 1-1 draw right at the death against Fulham in their last league outing, Premier League action returns to the Emirates for Arsenal as they host Everton this Friday for their 33rd match of the league season. The Gunners European bid has tallied off in recent months as they languish in mid-table with just six games left to play before the season ends, and nine points behind Chelsea in fourth place. They could yet qualify for next season’s Champions League or Europa League as they play The Toffees who sit in ninth place, seven points behind Tottenham who are occupying sixth place. However, Mikel Arteta’s side are in the midst of a poor run of form in the league having won just two times in their last six league games (D3, L1). They will look to arrest the poor form when they host Ancelotti’s team who are not doing any better in the league. The visitors are one of the most out-of-form teams in the league at the moment and are heading into this tie without a win in their last six games in all competitions. Their push for a top-six finish remains on track as they currently sit in eighth-place and four points behind Tottenham who sit in sixth place. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been decent away from home this season losing just one of their last ten away games and keeping four clean sheets in their last five matches away from home. However, they are without a win at The Emirates in 14 attempts, drawing four times and losing a whopping ten in that period. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
After snatching a 1-1 draw right at the death against Fulham in their last league outing, Premier League action returns to the Emirates for Arsenal as they host Everton this Friday for their 33rd match of the league season.
The Gunners European bid has tallied off in recent months as they languish in mid-table with just six games left to play before the season ends, and nine points behind Chelsea in fourth place.
They could yet qualify for next season’s Champions League or Europa League as they play The Toffees who sit in ninth place, seven points behind Tottenham who are occupying sixth place.
However, Mikel Arteta’s side are in the midst of a poor run of form in the league having won just two times in their last six league games (D3, L1). They will look to arrest the poor form when they host Ancelotti’s team who are not doing any better in the league.
The visitors are one of the most out-of-form teams in the league at the moment and are heading into this tie without a win in their last six games in all competitions.
Their push for a top-six finish remains on track as they currently sit in eighth-place and four points behind Tottenham who sit in sixth place.
Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have been decent away from home this season losing just one of their last ten away games and keeping four clean sheets in their last five matches away from home.
However, they are without a win at The Emirates in 14 attempts, drawing four times and losing a whopping ten in that period.
