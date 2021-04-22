Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 24th April 2021 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT After their botched European Super League plan, Liverpool will look to continue their push for Champions League qualification this Saturday as they welcome Newcastle to Anfield. The Premier League defending champions were held to a disappointing draw in their last outing against Leeds as Diego Llorente’s goal cancelled out Sadio Mane’s opener and ended a run of three consecutive wins in the league for Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Reds had opportunities to win the game, particularly in the first half, but were made to rue their missed chances as they missed an opportunity to solidify their grip on top-four after Chelsea and West Ham’s dropped points. They head into this tie two points behind Chelsea in fourth place and will be hoping to pick up all three points against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side who have improved in recent times. The Magpies’s 3-2 win over in-form West Ham United made it two wins from two league games and three games without defeat in the league. That win also saw them move further away from the relegation zone, with eight points now between them and Fulham occupying 18th place. They will hope to continue their recent renaissance against this Liverpool team who are fighting to secure a spot in Europe with six games left to play. The Reds are unbeaten against Newcastle in their last eight PL games, winning four and drawing four in that period. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Anfield
Date: 24th April 2021
Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT
After their botched European Super League plan, Liverpool will look to continue their push for Champions League qualification this Saturday as they welcome Newcastle to Anfield.
The Premier League defending champions were held to a disappointing draw in their last outing against Leeds as Diego Llorente’s goal cancelled out Sadio Mane’s opener and ended a run of three consecutive wins in the league for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
The Reds had opportunities to win the game, particularly in the first half, but were made to rue their missed chances as they missed an opportunity to solidify their grip on top-four after Chelsea and West Ham’s dropped points.
They head into this tie two points behind Chelsea in fourth place and will be hoping to pick up all three points against Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side who have improved in recent times.
The Magpies’s 3-2 win over in-form West Ham United made it two wins from two league games and three games without defeat in the league. That win also saw them move further away from the relegation zone, with eight points now between them and Fulham occupying 18th place.
They will hope to continue their recent renaissance against this Liverpool team who are fighting to secure a spot in Europe with six games left to play.
The Reds are unbeaten against Newcastle in their last eight PL games, winning four and drawing four in that period.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results