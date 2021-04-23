Leeds United vs Manchester United Preview

Leeds United vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 25th April 2021 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

The first Roses Derby at Elland Road since 2003 comes up this Sunday as Leeds United host Manchester United in the 33rd round of the Premier League season.

After coming out unscathed in their last five matches which included impressive results against Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool, Marcelo Bielsa’s men will be hoping to cause another upset against another big team this Sunday.

They entertain The Red Devils as one of the most in-form teams in the league after recording three wins from their last five games and taking eleven points from the last 15 available.

They will be confident of getting one over their rivals who condemned them to an embarrassing 6-2 win in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils hold no fear heading into this tie and are, on paper, favourites for this tie being that they are currently the most in-form team in the league.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on a run of five wins from their last five league games and they will be looking to make it six on the bounce. In their last five PL games, the visitors scored eleven goals and conceded just three.

They have a good record against their hosts and are entering their 93rd league meeting with Leeds United with a better head-to-head record (W38, D32, L23).

