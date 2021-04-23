Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Preview

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 26th April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After brushing aside West Brom on Thursday, Leicester City will look to continue their quest for a top-four finish on Monday night when they welcome Crystal Palace to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes ran out three-nil winners against Sam Allardyce’s West Brom side, thanks to a strong first-half showing.

With the rest of the chasing pack dropping points in the last round of fixtures, that win ensured that Brendan Rodgers’s side opened up a healthy four point lead between them and their other top-four rivals. The hosts will be looking at the 59 points they have accumulated so far and hope to maintain that lead when they welcome Palace to the King Power.

However, they head into this tie with three wins from their last five league games (L2) with a 3-2 loss to West Ham in that period showing that they could be beaten on a bad day.

Crystal Palace meanwhile are sitting in 13th place after 31 games having gathered 38 points to effectively seal their top-flight future for another season.

Their target now is to finish as high as possible and they will be looking to add Leicester City as one of the teams they tripped on their way to a mid-table finish.

The Eagles are not in the greatest form at the moment and have won just one of their last five PL games. Scoring goals has been their major problem recently as they have scored just four times in their last five while conceding nine times.

A positive result against their hosts this Monday will lie in their defencive resilience and a better performance in front of goal.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 33 24 5 4 69 24 +45 77 2 Manchester United 32 19 9 4 64 35 +29 66 3 Leicester City 32 18 5 9 58 37 +21 59 4 Chelsea 32 15 10 7 50 31 +19 55 5 West Ham United 32 16 7 9 53 42 +11 55 6 Tottenham Hotspur 33 15 8 10 56 38 +18 53 7 Liverpool 32 15 8 9 54 38 +16 53 8 Everton 32 15 7 10 44 40 +4 52 9 Arsenal 33 13 7 13 44 37 +7 46 10 Leeds United 32 14 4 14 50 50 +0 46 11 Aston Villa 31 13 5 13 44 35 +9 44 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 11 8 13 32 41 -9 41 13 Crystal Palace 31 10 8 13 33 52 -19 38 14 Southampton 32 10 6 16 40 58 -18 36 15 Newcastle United 32 9 8 15 35 53 -18 35 16 Brighton & Hov… 32 7 13 12 33 38 -5 34 17 Burnley 32 8 9 15 26 45 -19 33 18 Fulham 33 5 12 16 25 43 -18 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 32 5 9 18 28 62 -34 24 20 Sheffield United 32 4 2 26 17 56 -39 14

