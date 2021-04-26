Real Madrid vs Chelsea Preview

After quickly pulling out of the European Super League, Chelsea face the ESL instigators Real Madrid in what is the first match between the two teams from the now-defunct ESL.

Both teams will square up at the Alfredo di Stéfano Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

After going past Liverpool in the previous round, UCL record-holders Real Madrid face their second English team in the knock-out stages hoping to make it to their first UCL final since 2019.

Zidane’s side have emerged as one of the favourites for this year’s UCL campaign after they navigated a difficult start. They head into this tie unbeaten at home in nine games in all competitions.

Although their form has been patchy in recent matches as they have drawn three of their last five games, they remain a formidable side as they are on a run of four games without conceding a goal.

Chelsea meanwhile are the competition’s dark horses and will be hoping to make a statement against Real Madrid this time.

The Blues have been one of the most efficient sides in the UCL having lost just one game in the UCL this season.

They also hold the best defencive record in the UCL alongside Man City as they have conceded just four goals in the Champions League so far.

They head into this tie unbeaten in ten away games and full of confidence that they can cause a serious upset against Madrid.