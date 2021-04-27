Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City Preview

Oil-rich clubs Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City will square up at the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League tie this Wednesday.

The hosts who made it as far as the finals last year have another opportunity to make it two finals in two years and become the first French side to do so in a European competition.

After brushing aside Barcelona and then Bayern Munich in the last two rounds, Mauricio Pochettino’s men are now considered a serious threat and they have been listed as the favourites by many punters for the trophy.

They head into this tie on a run of three consecutive wins in the league. However, at home, their form has been patchy as they have won just three times in their last eight home games (D1, L4).

They stand a chance against Man City but will be relying on star player Kylian Mbappe to be fit in time to feature in the match.

Man City meanwhile beat Borussia Dortmund in the previous round to qualify for their first semi-final since the 2015/16 season and the second in their history.

After picking up their first trophy of the season on Sunday, Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to put in a good performance with their gaze solely fixed on the Champions League.

The visitors are arguably the most polished side left in the competition and are still unbeaten in the UCL this season—the only unbeaten side.

They will fancy their chances against their wealthy opponents and will hope to take all three points home.