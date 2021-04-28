Villarreal vs Arsenal Preview

After dispatching Dynamo Zagreb 3-1 on aggregate, La Liga side Villareal will look to extend their Europa League campaign this season when they welcome Arsenal to the Estadio de la Ceramica for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

The Yellow Submarines are making their third appearance at a UEFA Europa League semi-final since 2010/11 but will be looking to reach their first major final in years.

Three-time Europa League winner and former Arsenal coach Unai Emery is the man tasked with leading them this year. The Spaniard reached the Europa League final with Arsenal in 2019 and is looking to join José Mourinho, Bob Paisley and Giovanni Trapattoni as the fourth coach to have won four trophies in Europe’s top two club competitions.

His side’s recent form is a cause for concern though as his side have lost three of their last five games. He will be hoping to rediscover the form that saw his side win six on the bounce in March.

Arsenal meanwhile are struggling in the league having won just one game out of their last five league games. However in Europe, they are flying high and are looking to reach their second Europa League final in two years.

The Gunners are still hoping to qualify for next season’s Champions League by winning the Europa League and will bank on their away form as they are unbeaten in their last seven away games.

They have played Villareal on four occasions, winning two times and drawing twice. They also progressed to the next round each time they played their Thursday hosts.