Southampton vs Leicester City Preview

Southampton vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 30th April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After their comeback win over Crystal Palace, Leicester City will look to continue their quest for Champions League football next season when they travel to the Saint Mary’s Stadium to face Southampton in their 34th tie of the Premier League.

The Saints have navigated away from relegation this season, but are having a poor season by recent standards.

Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side still play good football but results haven’t been going their way recently. They head into this tie on a three game losing run. Over the course of ten competitive games, they have won just three games and have lost seven, keeping just two clean sheets in the process.

They are currently 15th in the table and will be looking to get their act back together and pick up valuable points against the in-form Foxes.

Brendan Rodger’s side are sitting securely in third place with 62 points on the board after 33 games. They are four points ahead of Chelsea who sit in fourth place and will be looking to extend that lead when they play on Friday.

They head into this game on a three-game winning run after picking up wins against West Brom and Southampton in the FA Cup.

With five games still to play and with their injury woes easing, the home side are looking to add Champions League qualification to a place in the FA Cup final by the end of the season.

Their record against Southampton in the league is decent as they have won three of their last five games against their Friday opponents.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Premier League Table

