Chelsea vs Fulham Preview

Chelsea vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 1st May 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT After a hard-fought draw in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Chelsea turn their attention to the Premier League where they welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge this Saturday. The Blues are sitting in fourth place, three points ahead of their closest challengers West Ham who they won in their last outing. They are now favourites to secure a top-four finish, and are in a commanding position with five matches left to play in the season. Thomas Tuchel’s men are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches and are primed to extend their winning run against Fulham to seven games in all competitions. The home side are also unbeaten against Fulham in 20 competitive meetings, winning 13 in that period and drawing seven times. Fulham’s quest for a second season in the top flight takes a new twist as they visit Stamford Bridge looking to put a halt to a poor run of form that has seen them go without a win in five games. Scott Parker’s side shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in their last outing and face their second London side in a week. However, this time they face a Chelsea side who are in confident mood and pushing for a top-four finish. They sit in 17th place after 33 rounds of matches and look relegation-bound as they are seven points behind Brighton in 16th place with just five games left to play. Their record against The Blues also makes this tie a difficult one as they have failed to pick up a point in their last six games against their London rivals. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
