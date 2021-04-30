Chelsea vs Fulham Preview

Chelsea vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 1st May 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After a hard-fought draw in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Chelsea turn their attention to the Premier League where they welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

The Blues are sitting in fourth place, three points ahead of their closest challengers West Ham who they won in their last outing.

They are now favourites to secure a top-four finish, and are in a commanding position with five matches left to play in the season.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches and are primed to extend their winning run against Fulham to seven games in all competitions.

The home side are also unbeaten against Fulham in 20 competitive meetings, winning 13 in that period and drawing seven times.

Fulham’s quest for a second season in the top flight takes a new twist as they visit Stamford Bridge looking to put a halt to a poor run of form that has seen them go without a win in five games.

Scott Parker’s side shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in their last outing and face their second London side in a week. However, this time they face a Chelsea side who are in confident mood and pushing for a top-four finish.

They sit in 17th place after 33 rounds of matches and look relegation-bound as they are seven points behind Brighton in 16th place with just five games left to play. Their record against The Blues also makes this tie a difficult one as they have failed to pick up a point in their last six games against their London rivals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Crystal Palace 12:30 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Leeds United Chelsea 17:30 Fulham Everton 20:00 Aston Villa Newcastle United 14:00 Arsenal Manchester United 16:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 19:15 Sheffield United West Bromwich Albion 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 20:15 West Ham United Leicester City 20:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester City 17:30 Chelsea Liverpool 20:15 Southampton Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 14:05 Manchester United West Ham United 16:30 Everton Arsenal 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Fulham 20:00 Burnley Southampton 20:00 Crystal Palace

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 33 24 5 4 69 24 +45 77 2 Manchester United 33 19 10 4 64 35 +29 67 3 Leicester City 34 19 6 9 61 39 +22 63 4 Chelsea 33 16 10 7 51 31 +20 58 5 West Ham United 33 16 7 10 53 43 +10 55 6 Liverpool 33 15 9 9 55 39 +16 54 7 Tottenham Hotspur 33 15 8 10 56 38 +18 53 8 Everton 32 15 7 10 44 40 +4 52 9 Leeds United 33 14 5 14 50 50 +0 47 10 Arsenal 33 13 7 13 44 37 +7 46 11 Aston Villa 32 13 6 13 46 37 +9 45 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 11 8 14 32 45 -13 41 13 Crystal Palace 32 10 8 14 34 54 -20 38 14 Southampton 33 10 7 16 41 59 -18 37 15 Burnley 33 9 9 15 30 45 -15 36 16 Newcastle United 33 9 9 15 36 54 -18 36 17 Brighton & Hov… 33 7 13 13 33 39 -6 34 18 Fulham 33 5 12 16 25 43 -18 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 33 5 10 18 30 64 -34 25 20 Sheffield United 33 5 2 26 18 56 -38 17

