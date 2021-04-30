AdAd

Chelsea vs Fulham Preview

Gamingtips Staff April 30, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Chelsea vs Fulham

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Date: 1st May 2021

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After a hard-fought draw in the Champions League against Real Madrid, Chelsea turn their attention to the Premier League where they welcome Fulham to Stamford Bridge this Saturday.

The Blues are sitting in fourth place, three points ahead of their closest challengers West Ham who they won in their last outing.

They are now favourites to secure a top-four finish, and are in a commanding position with five matches left to play in the season.

Thomas Tuchel’s men are unbeaten in their last four competitive matches and are primed to extend their winning run against Fulham to seven games in all competitions.

The home side are also unbeaten against Fulham in 20 competitive meetings, winning 13 in that period and drawing seven times.

Fulham’s quest for a second season in the top flight takes a new twist as they visit Stamford Bridge looking to put a halt to a poor run of form that has seen them go without a win in five games.

Scott Parker’s side shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal in their last outing and face their second London side in a week. However, this time they face a Chelsea side who are in confident mood and pushing for a top-four finish.

They sit in 17th place after 33 rounds of matches and look relegation-bound as they are seven points behind Brighton in 16th place with just five games left to play. Their record against The Blues also makes this tie a difficult one as they have failed to pick up a point in their last six games against their London rivals.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Southampton vs Leicester City Preview

After their comeback win over Crystal Palace, Leicester City will look to continue their quest ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.