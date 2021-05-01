Manchester United vsLiverpool Preview

Manchester United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 2nd May 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

After their second-half masterclass against of Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, Manchester United will turn their attention to the Premier League as they welcome their fierce rivals, Liverpool to Old Trafford this Sunday.

The Red Devils are sitting pretty in second place, twelve points ahead of their rivals after 33 league games. For the first time in three seasons, they entertain their visitors sitting above them in the league standings.

With the Red Devils all-but assured Champions League football next season, they will be looking to deny their fierce rivals who are currently sitting outside of the top four a chance to play in next season’s UCL campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head into this tie unbeaten in seven competitive games with eight wins from their last ten games in all competitions. The hosts have scored 21 goals in their last ten games, only failing to score in one of those matches.

They certainly enter Sunday’s game as the more confident team, and will be looking to extend their unbeaten home run against the Reds to nine games.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have struggled all season to recapture the form that made them champions last season, trailing league leaders Man City by 22 points with just five games left to play.

They are now playing for a top-four finish, and will be hoping to take all three points in this tie.

However, their defencive inefficiency and prolificacy in attack has left their top-four bid in tatters as they have drawn two of their last two PL games, conceding late goals after leading for much of the match.

They will hope that they can cut down on mistakes at the back and take their chances in this tie to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Newcastle United 14:00 Arsenal Manchester United 16:30 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 19:15 Sheffield United West Bromwich Albion 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 20:15 West Ham United Leicester City 20:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester City 17:30 Chelsea Liverpool 20:15 Southampton Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 14:05 Manchester United West Ham United 16:30 Everton Arsenal 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Fulham 20:00 Burnley Southampton 20:00 Crystal Palace Manchester United 18:00 Leicester City Chelsea 20:15 Arsenal Aston Villa 20:00 Everton Newcastle United 20:00 Manchester City

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 34 25 5 4 71 24 +47 80 2 Manchester United 33 19 10 4 64 35 +29 67 3 Leicester City 34 19 6 9 61 39 +22 63 4 Chelsea 34 17 10 7 53 31 +22 61 5 West Ham United 33 16 7 10 53 43 +10 55 6 Liverpool 33 15 9 9 55 39 +16 54 7 Tottenham Hotspur 33 15 8 10 56 38 +18 53 8 Everton 33 15 7 11 45 42 +3 52 9 Aston Villa 33 14 6 13 48 38 +10 48 10 Leeds United 34 14 5 15 50 52 -2 47 11 Arsenal 33 13 7 13 44 37 +7 46 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 11 8 14 32 45 -13 41 13 Crystal Palace 33 10 8 15 34 56 -22 38 14 Brighton & Hov… 34 8 13 13 35 39 -4 37 15 Southampton 33 10 7 16 41 59 -18 37 16 Burnley 33 9 9 15 30 45 -15 36 17 Newcastle United 33 9 9 15 36 54 -18 36 18 Fulham 34 5 12 17 25 45 -20 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 33 5 10 18 30 64 -34 25 20 Sheffield United 33 5 2 26 18 56 -38 17

