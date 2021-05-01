Manchester United vsLiverpool Preview

Manchester United vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 2nd May 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT After their second-half masterclass against of Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, Manchester United will turn their attention to the Premier League as they welcome their fierce rivals, Liverpool to Old Trafford this Sunday. The Red Devils are sitting pretty in second place, twelve points ahead of their rivals after 33 league games. For the first time in three seasons, they entertain their visitors sitting above them in the league standings. With the Red Devils all-but assured Champions League football next season, they will be looking to deny their fierce rivals who are currently sitting outside of the top four a chance to play in next season’s UCL campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head into this tie unbeaten in seven competitive games with eight wins from their last ten games in all competitions. The hosts have scored 21 goals in their last ten games, only failing to score in one of those matches. They certainly enter Sunday’s game as the more confident team, and will be looking to extend their unbeaten home run against the Reds to nine games. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have struggled all season to recapture the form that made them champions last season, trailing league leaders Man City by 22 points with just five games left to play. They are now playing for a top-four finish, and will be hoping to take all three points in this tie. However, their defencive inefficiency and prolificacy in attack has left their top-four bid in tatters as they have drawn two of their last two PL games, conceding late goals after leading for much of the match. They will hope that they can cut down on mistakes at the back and take their chances in this tie to boost their chances of a top-four finish. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
After their second-half masterclass against of Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, Manchester United will turn their attention to the Premier League as they welcome their fierce rivals, Liverpool to Old Trafford this Sunday.
The Red Devils are sitting pretty in second place, twelve points ahead of their rivals after 33 league games. For the first time in three seasons, they entertain their visitors sitting above them in the league standings.
With the Red Devils all-but assured Champions League football next season, they will be looking to deny their fierce rivals who are currently sitting outside of the top four a chance to play in next season’s UCL campaign.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head into this tie unbeaten in seven competitive games with eight wins from their last ten games in all competitions. The hosts have scored 21 goals in their last ten games, only failing to score in one of those matches.
They certainly enter Sunday’s game as the more confident team, and will be looking to extend their unbeaten home run against the Reds to nine games.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side have struggled all season to recapture the form that made them champions last season, trailing league leaders Man City by 22 points with just five games left to play.
They are now playing for a top-four finish, and will be hoping to take all three points in this tie.
However, their defencive inefficiency and prolificacy in attack has left their top-four bid in tatters as they have drawn two of their last two PL games, conceding late goals after leading for much of the match.
They will hope that they can cut down on mistakes at the back and take their chances in this tie to boost their chances of a top-four finish.
