Sevilla FC vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Sevilla FC vs Athletic Bilbao
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
Date: 3rd May 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
La Liga action this Monday sees the top division’s form team Sevilla take on Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for what is both side’s 34th match of the campaign.
The home team are the La Liga form team over the last five rounds, winning all of their last five games while scoring ten times overall.
They are unbeaten in nine games and have won seven of their last 10 games (D2, L1). They enter this tie on a four-game-winning run at home, and with eight wins from their last ten home games (L2).
Julen Lopetegui’s side are sitting high up on the table having joined a title charge with their recent performance. They are six points behind Atletico Madrid who occupy the top spot having played a game less.
With Champions League football guaranteed for next season, they are looking to push for a higher finish and end the season on a high.
Bilbao on their part have seen their quest for Europa League football next season disappear as they currently sit in 10th place, seven points behind Villareal occupying the last European spot.
They head into this tie on a run of 8 league games without a win. However, they only lost two of those game and drew the other 6.
Most of their results in the last ten games have featured less than two goals scored, with four in that period seeing them fail to score.
The home team hold a better head-to-head record in the last five games as they have won three times against Bilboa’s sole win.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|May 3, 2021
|Sevilla
|20:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|May 7, 2021
|Real Sociedad
|20:00
|Elche
|May 8, 2021
|Deportivo Alavés
|13:00
|Levante
|Barcelona
|15:15
|Atlético de Madrid
|Cádiz
|17:30
|Huesca
|Athletic Bilbao
|20:00
|Osasuna
|May 9, 2021
|Getafe
|13:00
|Eibar
|Valencia
|15:15
|Real Valladolid
|Villarreal
|17:30
|Celta Vigo
|Real Madrid
|20:00
|Sevilla
|May 10, 2021
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Granada
|May 11, 2021
|Osasuna
|18:00
|Cádiz
|Elche
|19:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|Levante
|21:00
|Barcelona
|May 12, 2021
|Sevilla
|18:00
|Valencia
|Celta Vigo
|19:00
|Getafe
|Huesca
|19:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Atlético de Madrid
|21:00
|Real Sociedad
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Atlético de Madrid
|34
|23
|7
|4
|61
|22
|+39
|76
|2
|Real Madrid
|34
|22
|8
|4
|58
|24
|+34
|74
|3
|Barcelona
|34
|23
|5
|6
|80
|33
|+47
|74
|4
|Sevilla
|33
|22
|4
|7
|49
|26
|+23
|70
|5
|Real Sociedad
|34
|14
|11
|9
|51
|35
|+16
|53
|6
|Villarreal
|34
|13
|13
|8
|51
|38
|+13
|52
|7
|Real Betis
|34
|14
|9
|11
|43
|46
|-3
|51
|8
|Granada
|34
|13
|6
|15
|43
|55
|-12
|45
|9
|Celta Vigo
|34
|11
|11
|12
|46
|51
|-5
|44
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|33
|10
|12
|11
|43
|36
|+7
|42
|11
|Osasuna
|34
|10
|10
|14
|31
|41
|-10
|40
|12
|Cádiz
|34
|10
|10
|14
|29
|49
|-20
|40
|13
|Levante
|34
|9
|11
|14
|38
|48
|-10
|38
|14
|Valencia
|34
|8
|12
|14
|43
|51
|-8
|36
|15
|Getafe
|34
|8
|10
|16
|26
|40
|-14
|34
|16
|Deportivo Alavés
|34
|7
|10
|17
|28
|52
|-24
|31
|17
|Real Valladolid
|34
|5
|16
|13
|32
|46
|-14
|31
|18
|Huesca
|34
|6
|12
|16
|32
|50
|-18
|30
|19
|Elche
|34
|6
|12
|16
|29
|50
|-21
|30
|20
|Eibar
|34
|5
|11
|18
|26
|46
|-20
|26
Spanish Primera Results
|May 2, 2021
|Valencia
|2 - 3
|Barcelona
|Granada
|0 - 1
|Cádiz
|Villarreal
|1 - 0
|Getafe
|Real Valladolid
|1 - 1
|Real Betis
|May 1, 2021
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Osasuna
|Huesca
|1 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Elche
|0 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Eibar
|3 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|April 30, 2021
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 0
|Levante
|April 29, 2021
|Barcelona
|1 - 2
|Granada
|April 28, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 2
|Real Valladolid
|April 26, 2021
|Eibar
|0 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|April 25, 2021
|Athletic Bilbao
|2 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Sevilla
|2 - 1
|Granada
|Celta Vigo
|2 - 1
|Osasuna
|Villarreal
|1 - 2
|Barcelona
|Huesca
|0 - 2
|Getafe