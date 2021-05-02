Sevilla FC vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Sevilla FC vs Athletic Bilbao Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Date: 3rd May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga action this Monday sees the top division’s form team Sevilla take on Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for what is both side’s 34th match of the campaign.

The home team are the La Liga form team over the last five rounds, winning all of their last five games while scoring ten times overall.

They are unbeaten in nine games and have won seven of their last 10 games (D2, L1). They enter this tie on a four-game-winning run at home, and with eight wins from their last ten home games (L2).

Julen Lopetegui’s side are sitting high up on the table having joined a title charge with their recent performance. They are six points behind Atletico Madrid who occupy the top spot having played a game less.

With Champions League football guaranteed for next season, they are looking to push for a higher finish and end the season on a high.

Bilbao on their part have seen their quest for Europa League football next season disappear as they currently sit in 10th place, seven points behind Villareal occupying the last European spot.

They head into this tie on a run of 8 league games without a win. However, they only lost two of those game and drew the other 6.

Most of their results in the last ten games have featured less than two goals scored, with four in that period seeing them fail to score.

The home team hold a better head-to-head record in the last five games as they have won three times against Bilboa’s sole win.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Sevilla 20:00 Athletic Bilbao Real Sociedad 20:00 Elche Deportivo Alavés 13:00 Levante Barcelona 15:15 Atlético de Madrid Cádiz 17:30 Huesca Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Osasuna Getafe 13:00 Eibar Valencia 15:15 Real Valladolid Villarreal 17:30 Celta Vigo Real Madrid 20:00 Sevilla Real Betis 20:00 Granada Osasuna 18:00 Cádiz Elche 19:00 Deportivo Alavés Levante 21:00 Barcelona Sevilla 18:00 Valencia Celta Vigo 19:00 Getafe Huesca 19:00 Athletic Bilbao Atlético de Madrid 21:00 Real Sociedad

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Atlético de Madrid 34 23 7 4 61 22 +39 76 2 Real Madrid 34 22 8 4 58 24 +34 74 3 Barcelona 34 23 5 6 80 33 +47 74 4 Sevilla 33 22 4 7 49 26 +23 70 5 Real Sociedad 34 14 11 9 51 35 +16 53 6 Villarreal 34 13 13 8 51 38 +13 52 7 Real Betis 34 14 9 11 43 46 -3 51 8 Granada 34 13 6 15 43 55 -12 45 9 Celta Vigo 34 11 11 12 46 51 -5 44 10 Athletic Bilbao 33 10 12 11 43 36 +7 42 11 Osasuna 34 10 10 14 31 41 -10 40 12 Cádiz 34 10 10 14 29 49 -20 40 13 Levante 34 9 11 14 38 48 -10 38 14 Valencia 34 8 12 14 43 51 -8 36 15 Getafe 34 8 10 16 26 40 -14 34 16 Deportivo Alavés 34 7 10 17 28 52 -24 31 17 Real Valladolid 34 5 16 13 32 46 -14 31 18 Huesca 34 6 12 16 32 50 -18 30 19 Elche 34 6 12 16 29 50 -21 30 20 Eibar 34 5 11 18 26 46 -20 26

Spanish Primera Results