AdAd

Sevilla FC vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Gamingtips Staff May 2, 2021 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Sevilla FC vs Athletic Bilbao

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Date: 3rd May 2021

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga action this Monday sees the top division’s form team Sevilla take on Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for what is both side’s 34th match of the campaign.

The home team are the La Liga form team over the last five rounds, winning all of their last five games while scoring ten times overall.

They are unbeaten in nine games and have won seven of their last 10 games (D2, L1). They enter this tie on a four-game-winning run at home, and with eight wins from their last ten home games (L2).

Julen Lopetegui’s side are sitting high up on the table having joined a title charge with their recent performance. They are six points behind Atletico Madrid who occupy the top spot having played a game less.

With Champions League football guaranteed for next season, they are looking to push for a higher finish and end the season on a high.

Bilbao on their part have seen their quest for Europa League football next season disappear as they currently sit in 10th place, seven points behind Villareal occupying the last European spot.

They head into this tie on a run of 8 league games without a win. However, they only lost two of those game and drew the other 6.

Most of their results in the last ten games have featured less than two goals scored, with four in that period seeing them fail to score.

The home team hold a better head-to-head record in the last five games as they have won three times against Bilboa’s sole win.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Spanish Primera Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Manchester United vsLiverpool Preview

After their second-half masterclass against of Roma in the Europa League on Thursday, Manchester United ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.