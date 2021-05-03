Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

Manchester City welcome Paris Saint-Germain to the Etihad this Tuesday as both sides look to decide the outcome of their semi-final tie of the second leg of this season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Sky Blues hold the first-leg advantage after scoring two goals away from home to win to head into this tie 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola’s side are one of the competition’s favourites and have one leg in the next round after outclassing their rich cousins in Paris. They are hoping to complete the job this time and head into their first-ever UCL final in history.

They enter this tie off the back of a four-game-winning run, with two clean sheets in their last four games. They have also won 13 of their last 15 home matches, scoring 33 times and conceding nine times. In that period they only failed to score in one game and led at half-time in ten out of their last 14 home games.

They will fancy their chances of qualifying for the next round, but must be careful of this PSG side who have been performing well away from home in recent times.

The Parisians progressed to this round by beating both Barca and Bayern Munich away from home, scoring three or more goals in each encounter.

They are on a run of ten consecutive away wins heading into this tie and with a front line as potent as their own, they will know that the tie is still open and can go either way.

However, their chances of making it to the final will rely heavily on their defence. If they can keep City from scoring, they can at least expect Neymar and co. to deliver the goods.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe remains an injury doubt for Pochettino with the Frenchman currently nursing a calf injury.

Kylian Mbappe was spotted limping on his arrival to Manchester so it is unlikely he will start the match.