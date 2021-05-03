Chelsea vs Real Madrid Preview

After an entertaining first leg in Spain, Chelsea and Real Madrid will look to settle their semi-final draw at Stamford Bridge this Wednesday when they meet for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw at the Alfredo di Stefano last week, but were the better team for the larger part of the game.

They entertain their visitors with a precious away goal to protect and can head into the next round if they can keep a clean sheet against their visitors. They are the team with the most clean sheets in the UCL this season, with Edouard Mendy’s seven clean sheets the most for any goalkeeper in the UCL this season.

Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel remains the only active manager to have faced Real on 5+ occasions in UCL action without losing (W1, D4).

Madrid head into this tie unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions and are still very much in this tie despite an average first-leg showing.

They have progressed from 11 of their prior 12 two-legged knockout ties in the UCL and have won three UCL titles during Zinedine Zidane’s managerial reign and can still do so in London if they can get an early goal against The Blues.

However, they have failed to score in two of their last three away games and have a worse record against Chelsea than any other English side.

The away side have now faced Chelsea more often than any other side without winning (D2, L2), and their last UCL knockout stage victory on English soil still dates back to March 2013.