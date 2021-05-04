Arsenal vs Villarreal Preview

Arsenal welcome Villareal to the Emirates this Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture, but are still in the tie after scoring an important away goal. With the tie finely poised, they know that there is still a lot to play for and that the pendulum can swing either way.

Mikel Arteta’s side can progress to their second Europa League final in three years if they can score one goal and keep a clean sheet. Goals have not been a problem for them in The Europa League this season, as they are the highest scoring side in this year’s campaign, with 33 goals—averaging 2.54 per game.

However, they have found it difficult to completely shut out their opponents with just three clean sheets from their last ten competitive outings. Coincidentally, their last three wins from their last ten games all came when they kept a clean sheet.

Meanwhile, the home team head into this tie without a win in their last five home games spelling a bad omen for Mikel Arteta.

Villareal on their part are heading into this tie with three wins from their last five games (L2). Away from home, they have won five of their last six games in all competitions with their most recent loss to Alaves ending a run of five straight away wins.

They have the psychological advantage over their hosts and are certain to get a goal in this game judging by their form over the last ten games.

Unai Emery’s side have failed to score just once in their last 15 competitive games, which came in a 2-0 loss against Atletico Madrid in late February. Since that day, they have scored two or more goals in seven of their 14 games they have played making them a formidable side in front of goal.

The coach will fancy his chances against his former side as he looks to reach his fifth Europa League final in his career after guiding Sevilla and Arsenal to the Europa League final in his spell with the clubs.