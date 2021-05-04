Leicester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 7th May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Another Friday night Premier League beckons for Leicester City this week as they welcome Newcastle to the King Power Stadium in what is their 35th game of the Premier League campaign. The Foxes who are in the hunt for a Champions League place next season were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in their last outing, complicating their quest for a top-four finish. Despite that result, they remain in third place but are now two points ahead of Chelsea who sit in fourth place, and five points ahead of Tottenham who occupy fifth place. That result means that they now require just eight points from the remaining four games to seal a top-four finish. Such a feat remains achievable for Brendan Rodgers’s side who have stayed within the top four for most of the season, even topping the league at one point. They head into this tie unbeaten in four games and on a two-game-winning run at home. They will be hoping to extend their winning run against Newcastle to four in the PL when they play host to them this Friday. Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has overseen a mini-turnaround for his Newcastle side and is now on the brink of leading them to safety after a series of good results in recent games. However, their four-game unbeaten run was brought to a halt in a 2-0 loss in their last outing against Arsenal. The Magpies sit in 17th place but are now nine points ahead of Fulham in 18th place with just 12 points left to play for. They can seal their Premier League status for one more season if they can pick up all three points in this tie. However, the last time they visited The King Power, they fell to a 5-0 loss although, overall, they have a decent record there as they have won two of their last four PL games on the ground. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
