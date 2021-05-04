Leicester City vs Newcastle United Preview

Leicester City vs Newcastle United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: King Power Stadium Date: 7th May 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Another Friday night Premier League beckons for Leicester City this week as they welcome Newcastle to the King Power Stadium in what is their 35th game of the Premier League campaign.

The Foxes who are in the hunt for a Champions League place next season were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton in their last outing, complicating their quest for a top-four finish.

Despite that result, they remain in third place but are now two points ahead of Chelsea who sit in fourth place, and five points ahead of Tottenham who occupy fifth place. That result means that they now require just eight points from the remaining four games to seal a top-four finish.

Such a feat remains achievable for Brendan Rodgers’s side who have stayed within the top four for most of the season, even topping the league at one point.

They head into this tie unbeaten in four games and on a two-game-winning run at home. They will be hoping to extend their winning run against Newcastle to four in the PL when they play host to them this Friday.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce has overseen a mini-turnaround for his Newcastle side and is now on the brink of leading them to safety after a series of good results in recent games.

However, their four-game unbeaten run was brought to a halt in a 2-0 loss in their last outing against Arsenal.

The Magpies sit in 17th place but are now nine points ahead of Fulham in 18th place with just 12 points left to play for. They can seal their Premier League status for one more season if they can pick up all three points in this tie.

However, the last time they visited The King Power, they fell to a 5-0 loss although, overall, they have a decent record there as they have won two of their last four PL games on the ground.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Manchester United 01:00 Liverpool Leicester City 20:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 12:30 Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield United 15:00 Crystal Palace Manchester City 17:30 Chelsea Liverpool 20:15 Southampton Wolverhampton Wanderers 12:00 Brighton & Hov… Aston Villa 14:05 Manchester United West Ham United 16:30 Everton Arsenal 19:00 West Bromwich Albion Fulham 20:00 Burnley Southampton 20:00 Crystal Palace Manchester United 18:00 Leicester City Chelsea 20:15 Arsenal Aston Villa 20:00 Everton Newcastle United 20:00 Manchester City Burnley 12:30 Leeds United Southampton 15:00 Fulham Brighton & Hov… 20:00 West Ham United

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 34 25 5 4 71 24 +47 80 2 Manchester United 33 19 10 4 64 35 +29 67 3 Leicester City 34 19 6 9 61 39 +22 63 4 Chelsea 34 17 10 7 53 31 +22 61 5 West Ham United 34 17 7 10 55 44 +11 58 6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 16 8 10 60 38 +22 56 7 Liverpool 33 15 9 9 55 39 +16 54 8 Everton 33 15 7 11 45 42 +3 52 9 Arsenal 34 14 7 13 46 37 +9 49 10 Aston Villa 33 14 6 13 48 38 +10 48 11 Leeds United 34 14 5 15 50 52 -2 47 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 11 9 14 33 46 -13 42 13 Crystal Palace 33 10 8 15 34 56 -22 38 14 Brighton & Hov… 34 8 13 13 35 39 -4 37 15 Southampton 33 10 7 16 41 59 -18 37 16 Burnley 34 9 9 16 31 47 -16 36 17 Newcastle United 34 9 9 16 36 56 -20 36 18 Fulham 34 5 12 17 25 45 -20 27 19 West Bromwich Albion 34 5 11 18 31 65 -34 26 20 Sheffield United 34 5 2 27 18 60 -42 17

Latest Premier League Results