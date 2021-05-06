Manchester City vs Chelsea Preview

Manchester City vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 8th May 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT After securing their places in the Champions League final, both Chelsea and Manchester City will square up at the Etihad this weekend in a match that can see the home team wrap up the Premier League title. Pep Guardiola’s side need three points to seal their fifth Premier League title after Manchester United’s game with Liverpool last week was postponed. In what is a repeat of the FA Cup semi-final tie last month, Man City will be hoping they can put in a proper performance in this game and give fans a glimpse of what can be expected in the Champions League final on May 29. The Sky Blues head into this tie on a five-game-winning run, last losing to Chelsea in the aforementioned FA Cup semi-final. They have kept three clean sheets in their last five games and have averaged 1.8 goals a game over the last five matches. With the tie holding such huge significance, Guardiola’s side are expected to put in a performance worthy of PL champions. The Blues put in a big performance in their last outing, knocking Real Madrid out of the Champions League to book a place in next month’s showpiece in Istanbul. With two finals now in the bag, Thomas Tuchel is now looking to seal a top-four finish to guarantee CL football next season. His team heads into this tie unbeaten in six games and can make it two wins in two games against their hosts who they beat last month. However, they have not won at the Etihad since 2016, losing their last three meetings by an aggregate scoreline of 9-1. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
