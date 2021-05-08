Aston Villa vs Manchester United Preview

Aston Villa vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Villa Park Date: 9th May 2021 Kick-off time – 14:05 GMT After sealing their place in the Europa League final last Thursday, Manchester United turn their attention to the Premier League this Sunday when they travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa who are still looking to finish within the top seven. Dean Smith’s side sit in 10th place in the standings but can still finish within the top seven with five games still to play for them. However, they head into this tie with two wins from their last nine Premier League (PL) outings (W2, D3, L4) making it unlikely for them to cut the deficit in the remaining fixtures. On the positive side though, the home team’s mean defence gives them a fighting chance against the Red Devils as they have already kept 14 clean sheets this campaign—the most they have kept in a PL season since 2009/10 when they kept 15. They will fancy their chances against their visitors but must look to win without their star player Jack Grealish who remains sidelined with a shin injury. The Red Devils are in superb form heading into this tie, despite losing their last match against Roma, which ultimately proved inconsequential to their season’s success. They can secure Champions League football for next season with a win here and they will be looking to do so with a minimum of fuss. They head into this tie unbeaten in an incredible 24 Premier League away games, making them one of the best away sides in the league this season (behind Man City). With the fixture list gruelling for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, the coach is expected to rest a few key players to prepare for their Thursday game against Liverpool. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
